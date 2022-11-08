'The team isn't functioning' - Potter admits Chelsea's collective struggles are affecting Raheem Sterling's form

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says his team must improve collectively if they are to get the best out of Raheem Sterling.

Blues on a poor run

Sterling struggling for goals

Potter calls for collective improvement

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are a on a run of four games without a win in the Premier League and head to Manchester City next in the EFL Cup. The fixture sees summer signing Sterling return to his former club for the first time. The England international has not scored in the league since August, but his manager has no doubts about his quality.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Players go through moments in their careers where it isn’t so positive and sometimes they have moments where everything they touch is gold. I don’t think you can zoom into the individual," he told Chelsea's official website.

"The team isn’t functioning as well as I would like and that has an impact on individuals. Raheem is an individual in the team so the work for us is to try and improve the team’s structure. I have no doubt about Raheem’s quality and ability. He’s a proven top player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sterling has only managed five goals this season in all competitions for Chelsea, and the Blues will have been expecting more from the forward after splashing out £47.5 million ($57m) to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS: .

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Sterling may be looking forward to Chelsea's trip to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. The forward has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances against the Magpies, scoring five and assisting one.

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? Despite his poor form, Sterling is a shoo-in for England's World Cup squad, which is announced on Thursday. However, he will be hoping to gain some momentum in his last two club games before the tournament.