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Celine Abrahams

Portugal's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

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Don’t miss your chance of seeing Portugal in World Cup action, where they’ll be playing and who they’ll be playing against

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, Portugal fans held massive expectations that their deeply talented squad could finally secure the country's first-ever world title. This optimism was fueled by a star-studded roster eager to build on a dominant qualification campaign. Although the team faced a highly competitive Group K, opening with a tense 1-1 draw against a resilient DR Congo side, they found their rhythm to navigate the remaining fixtures - crushing Uzbekistan 5-0 and battling to a tactical 0-0 draw with Colombia - to secure second place in the bracket.

Portugal reached the quarter-finals in 2022 and has consistently been a major force in global football, but the ultimate prize has remained elusive. A high-stakes battle now awaits Roberto Martínez's men at the Toronto Stadium against Group L runners-up Croatia. 

Here is the exact path that lies ahead between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, detailing the potential matchups on this quest for global glory.

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Portugal World Cup 2026 results and upcoming fixtures

Date

Fixture (Local / SAST)

Venue

Final Score / Tickets

Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs DR Congo (12:00 PM CT)

Houston Stadium, Houston

1-1

Tuesday, June 23

Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12:00 PM CT)

Houston Stadium, Houston

Portugal won 5-0

Saturday, June 27

Colombia vs Portugal (7:30 PM ET)

Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens

0-0

Thursday, July 2 / Friday, July 3

Portugal vs Croatia (7:00 PM ET / 01:00 SAST)

Toronto Stadium, Toronto

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Portugal's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Portugal finished second in Group K, these are the following dates, times, and venues where and when they will be playing if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19. If Portugal beat Croatia, then a very tough-looking encounter with heavyweights Spain or Austria could await in Dallas for the Round of 16. Following that, they could face Belgium or the USA in the quarter-finals, France or the Netherlands in the semi-finals, and heavy hitters like Argentina, Brazil, or England in the Final.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

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July 2 (7pm ET)

Round of 32

Toronto Stadium (Toronto)

Portugal vs Croatia

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July 6 (2pm CT)

Round of 16

Dallas Stadium (Arlington)

Match 93: vs Spain or Austria

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July 10 (12pm PT)

Quarter-Finals

Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood)

Match 98: vs Winner Match 94 (USA/Belgium/Senegal)

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July 14 (3pm CT)

Semi-Finals

Dallas Stadium (Arlington)

Match 101: vs Winner Match 97 (France/Germany/Netherlands)

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July 19 (8pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 102 (Argentina/Brazil/England)

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Group K - Final Standings 

Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

Status

1st

Colombia

3

2

1

0

4

1

+3

7

Qualified

2nd

Portugal

3

1

2

0

6

1

+5

5

Qualified

3rd

DR Congo

3

1

1

1

4

3

+1

4

Qualified

4th

Uzbekistan

3

0

0

3

2

11

-9

0

Eliminated

How to buy Portugal World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Portugal World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Portugal World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for Portugal's potential tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$350 - $1,350

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Who is in the Portugal World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position

Player

Current Club

Goalkeepers

Diogo Costa

FC Porto


José Sá

Wolverhampton Wanderers


Rui Silva

Sporting CP

Defenders

Rúben Dias

Manchester City


Gonçalo Inácio

Sporting CP


Diogo Dalot

Manchester United


João Cancelo

FC Barcelona


Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain


Nélson Semedo

Fenerbahçe


Renato Veiga

Villarreal


Tomás Araújo

SL Benfica

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United


Bernardo Silva

Manchester City


Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain


João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain


Rúben Neves

Al-Hilal


Matheus Nunes

Manchester City


Samuel Costa

Mallorca

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

Al-Nassr


Rafael Leão

AC Milan


João Félix

Al-Nassr


Gonçalo Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain


Pedro Neto

Chelsea


Francisco Conceição

Juventus


Francisco Trincão

Sporting CP


Gonçalo Guedes

Real Sociedad

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