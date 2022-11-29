Portugal vs Uruguay: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Portugal seek revenge for previous World Cup elimination?

Portugal will face-off against Uruguay once again, after the South American side knocked them out in the previous edition.

Portugal come into this game after a nail-biting 3-2 win against Ghana on the opening matchday. Portugal have a bad record against South American sides, winning just 1 of their previous nine fixtures against them and will be hoping for a better result this time.

Uruguay played a 0-0 draw against South Korea in the opener and will be hoping to dent Portugal's hopes again at this World Cup. The Sky Blue will be hoping to get back to goalscoring ways again.

Portugal vs Uruguay probable lineups

Portugal XI(4-3-3): D. Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Perreira, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Neves, Otavio; B. Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix

Uruguay XI (4-3-3): Rochet; Caceres, Godin, Giminez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE updates

Portugal and Uruguay's upcoming fixtures

Portugal will face off against South Korea while Uruguay will come up against Ghana in a spicy encounter for the final group stage game.