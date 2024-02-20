How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between FC Porto and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal head to Porto for a Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at Estadio do Dragao on Thursday (AEDT).

The Gunners mark their return to the knockout stages of the European top flight nearly seven years later, as Mikel Arteta's men cruised through as Group B leaders.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese side are looking to make it past the last-16 stage in Europe for the fourth consecutive time after qualifying from Group H alongside Barcelona.

Porto vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Porto vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am AEDT Venue: Estadio do Dragao

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Porto and Arsenal will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, February 22, in Australia.

How to watch Porto vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Team news & squads

Porto team news

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao was served with a fresh injury concern in Sunday's 2-0 league win against Estrela, as left-back Zaidu Sanusi was forced off with an ACL injury.

With the Nigerian possibly ruled out for the rest of the season, apart from Ivan Marcano suffering from a ACL injury of his own, Jorge Sanchez should join veteran Portuguese defender Pepe at the back against Arsenal.

Having missed the Estrela game, Stephen Eustaquio is a doubtful starter. So, Alan Varela is likely to feature in the middle once again, with Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson leading the attack.

Porto possible XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Sanchez; Pepe, Varela, Gonzalez, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Ramos, Portugal Defenders: Cardoso, Otavio, Pedro, Pepe (De Lima Ferreira), Wendell, Mario, Sanchez Midfielders: Varela, Grujic, Eustaquio, Gonzalez, Baro, Jaime, Franco, Pepe (Aquino Cossa) Forwards: Evanilson, Teremi, Martinez, Namaso, Galeno, Conceicao, Borges

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber has been included Arteta's squad for the UCL knockouts despite still recovering from an ACL injury, while Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira are ruled out due to their respective setbacks.

Back from an ankle problem to make the bench in the 5-0 league win over Burnley at the weekend, Emile Smith Rowe would remain a doubt alongside Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between FC Porto and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 9, 2010 Arsenal 5-0 Porto UEFA Champions League February 17, 2010 Porto 2-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League December 10, 2008 Porto 2-0 Arsenal UEFA Champions League September 20, 2008 Arsenal 4-0 Porto UEFA Champions League December 6, 2006 Porto 0-0 Arsenal UEFA Champions League

