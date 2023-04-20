Pope Francis a fan of Lisandro Martinez?! Signed shirt of Man Utd defender presented to supreme pontiff during Vatican visit

A delegation from Manchester met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and gifted him a signed shirt from compatriot and United star Lisandro Martinez.

  • Mayor of Manchester visits Pope Francis
  • Presents signed Martinez shirt
  • Defender currently out injured

WHAT HAPPENED? Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and religious leaders were granted a private audience with Pope Francis at The Vatican on Thursday. The delegation met to discuss climate change but also took the opportunity to gift Pope Francis with a framed Manchester United shirt signed by Argentinian player Lisandro Martinez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has seen his debut season at Manchester United ended prematurely because of injury. The Argentina international has undergone surgery on a fractured metatarsal and is now focusing on his recovery.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are in action on Thursday against Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The tie is level at 2-2 ahead of the second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

