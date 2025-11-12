Poland vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier tickets: Prices, details & more

Football attention shifts to the international scene this November (13th-18th) with the final two rounds of the World Cup qualifying group stage taking place across Europe. The UEFA qualifying section is always one of the most competitive sections, and we are set for some vital upcoming matches, including Poland vs Netherlands on November 14.

Both sides still have their eyes on the main prize of topping Group G and the result of the clash in Warsaw will prove crucial. National sides all over the globe will be currently dreaming of joining World Cup co-hosts, Canada, Mexico and the United States, in the 2026 Finals next summer.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Poland vs Netherlands World Cup qualifier in Warsaw, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the Poland vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier?

Date Match Location Tickets Friday, November 14, 8:45pm Poland vs Netherlands — World Cup 2026 Qualifier Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland Tickets from €44

The Stadion Narodowy is a retractable roof football stadium located in Warsaw, that has been the home ground of the Poland national team since it opened in 2011. With a seating capacity of 58,580, the stadium is the largest association football arena in the country. As well as hosting a number of matches during Euro 2012, the National Stadium also staged the 2015 UEFA Europa League Final (Sevilla vs Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) and the 2024 UEFA Super Cup (Real Madrid vs Atalanta).

Away from football, the stadium is also a famous Speedway venue. It holds a round of the Speedway Grand Prix each year (Speedway Grand Prix of Poland) and is due to hold the 2026 edition of the Speedway World Cup.

Madonna was the first musical act to perform at the National Stadium back in 2012. Since then numerous other world artists have performed there, such as Coldplay, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Several music festivals have also been held there.

How to buy Poland vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier tickets

Official national football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability, in this case the Polish Football Association site. However, tickets may sell out quickly for some high profile matches. Those fans who applied for pre-sale tickets for Poland vs Netherlands were able to purchase them between October 20-22, with the general sale period kicking off from October 23.

In addition, fans could/can purchase World Cup qualifying tickets on the secondary market. Viagogo and Ticombo are two of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

Poland vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Poland internationals vary significantly, depending on the venue, seat location and package. Price categories for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier vs Netherlands were as follows through official routes:

Category 1: PLN240

PLN240 Category 2: PLN180

PLN180 Category 3: PLN120

On resale sites like Viagogo and Ticombo, fans can secure tickets ranging from €44 up to €230.

What to expect from the Poland vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier?

45 qualifying spots are up for grabs in total and 16 of those spaces will be filled by UEFA members/European teams. The 12 UEFA group winners will qualify automatically, while the runners-up will participate in play-off matches, with a further four nations qualifying for next summer’s fabulous football fiesta, via that route.

Poland, who currently sit second in Group G, require just a point from their final two games to guarantee themselves at least a spot in the March playoffs. However, a victory against the Netherlands in Warsaw will see the Poles draw level with the Dutch at the top of the standings going into the final round of fixtures.

Despite being on a 14-game unbeaten run against Poland, Ronald Koeman will know that his Oranje cannot afford to take their hosts too lightly. The sides fought out a dramatic 1-1 draw in Rotterdam in September, with Aston Villa’s Matty Cash grabbing a vital late equaliser for the Eagles.