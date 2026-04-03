Points deduction or relegation… Financial regulator shocks Al-Nasr with surprise decision

Media reports have revealed shocking news for Saudi club Al-Nassr, as the Financial Oversight Committee is expected to take regulatory action in the coming period to scrutinise the team’s financial situation, particularly regarding expenditure, in a move that could affect the management and financial stability of ‘Al-Alamy’ in the near future.

These reports come following a resounding 5-2 victory over Al-Najma on Friday evening, in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League.

According to the programme “Nadina”, the Financial Oversight Committee has placed Al-Nasr under “strict supervision”, a decision that may affect the club’s future signings.

Commenting on this matter, legal adviser Ahmed Al-Sheikhi told the “Nadina” programme: “Placing Al-Nassr under strict supervision is no ordinary matter, as the club will be required to obtain prior authorisation before signing any player or coach whose contract value exceeds 500,000 riyals.”

He added: “In the event of non-compliance, the club will face sanctions from the league, which could include a points deduction or relegation to the First Division.”

These reports have sparked outrage on social media, with fans arguing that Al-Nasr has not spent money in the same way as other clubs.