Pogba returns to France squad after missing previous UEFA Nations League fixtures due to coronavirus

The Manchester United midfielder is back in Didier Deschamps' selection alongside Arsenal target Houssem Aouar, who could win his first senior cap

Paul Pogba has returned to the fold for after being called up by manager Didier Deschamps for their upcoming trio of games in the October international break.

The midfielder is among the 24 players selected by Deschamps to face in a friendly before a double against and .

Pogba missed out on last month's internationals after testing positive for coronavirus, however he has made a full recovery and is available to play once again for the 2018 World Cup winners.

Also returning for Les Bleus are the trio of Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso. They were rested for the September internationals following their involvement in the winners' run to the final, where they beat 1-0.

Among the notable names picked by Deschamps is midfielder Houssem Aouar, who is attracting serious transfer attention from Arsenal.

Aouar was called up for the last France squad after Pogba's withdrawal and would have made his senior international debut, however he then tested positive for Covid-19 himself and missed out. Deschamps has turned to the attacking midfielder again and he is set to win his maiden cap.

Aouar has been rewarded for his superb form in recent months, which helped Lyon reach the Champions League semi-finals and has put him on the radar of leading European clubs.

Eduardo Camavinga and Dayot Upamecano, who had been called up for the first time against and Croatia last month, are also back in the squad.

teenager Camavinga, who turned down a move to Real Madrid this summer, hugely impressed on his debut and will be one to watch again in the coming week of fixtures.

Among the most notable names to miss out are defender Ferland Mendy and Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Full France squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Houssem Aouar, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe