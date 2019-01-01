PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs PKNS

The Red Giants' predicament does not look like it is going away anytime soon, after they were put to the sword by PKNS 4-0 in their MSL encounter.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Red Giants' predicament does not look like it is going to be solved anytime soon, after they were put to the sword by PKNS FC 4-0 in their Super League matchday three encounter.

SELANGOR

Khairulazhan Khalid - 3/10

Perhaps after the goalkeeper's two error-strewn performances in their two earlier games, when head coach B. Satiananthan told Azhan that he had not been doing enough, he mistook it as not doing enough damage. Perhaps.

Syahmi Safari - 3/10

Another poor outing under Satiananthan by the right back, who earlier had been selected to be on the official 2018 AFF Championship's best eleven.

Latiff Suhaimi - 3/10

The Selangor management really should have tried to find the 'bomoh' asked by their injured first-choice centre back Taylor Regan last week. Surely it'd be a lot cheaper than the wage of a feeble defender.

Michal Nguyen - 3/10

Any defender who plays as badly as the Vietnamese did would have brought about the sacking of two people; of the player in question and of the official who approved his signing.

Prabakaran Kanadasan - 4/10

The right back was taken off just before halftime, but prior to that he could not do his job effectively.

Halim Saari - 4/10

The midfielder failed to help Selangor transition into attacks effectively, and wasted possession a few times by making attempts from outside with accuracy seen only among blind swamp eels.

Endrick Dos Santos - 4/10

If there could ever be situations whereby playing with ten men were better than playing with 11, the Brazilian midfielder just showed it against PKNS.

Faiz Nasir - 5/10

The so-called Malaysian Messi was again the bright spark in the underperforming team, but even the actual Messi himself probably couldn't rescue such a hilariously bad collective performance.

Syazwan Zainon - 4/10

The winger worked hard, but his decision making in the final third was again suspect.

Rufino Segovia - 4/10

It is unlikely that the 2018 Super League top scorer will repeat his achievement this season, judging by his inability to hit the mark on Sunday

Antonio German - 3/10

The forward had earlier told Goal that he wanted to do better for the team. Against PKNS he did nothing of the sort.

PKNS FC

Zarif Irfan Hashimuddin - 7/10

The former Selangor goalkeeper had to really be on his toes throughout the match, but in the end did well to keep out the few accurate chances had by the hosts.

Nick Swirad - 7/10

The right back performed his defending duties adequately, but shined the brightest through his headed goal, the visitors' first goal of the night.

Rodney Celvin - 8/10

The young centre back performed splendidly to keep the hosts' attackers out of the PKNS' danger area, reducing them to ill-thought shots from afar.

Tamirlan Kozurbaev - 8/10

The foreign centre back commanded his defensive teammates well, to help them to their first win and first clean sheet of the season. He also had a hand in their second goal, his long pass smartly finding Faizat Ghazli.

Qayyum Marjoni Sabil - 7/10

The left back had a tough night, but still performed adequately.

Akram Mahinan - 7/10

Despite having only joined PKNS in the pre-season, the midfielder was entrusted with the captain's armband. He had a lot to do when they were playing high-pressure in the first 20 minutes, but when they switched to playing a more counter-attacking game, Akram was made to sit deeper to help the defence.

Romel Morales - 7/10

The midfielder performed adequately, coming away with a goal; their last, near the end of the match.

Faizat Ghazli - 7/10

The midfielder had a decent night, capped off with a fine assist, a perfectly-weighted header into the path of Kpah Sherman whiich the Liberian then turned in for PKNS' second goal of the night.

Gabriel Guerra - 6/10

The Argentine had a relatively quiet night for PKNS, and was able to neither contribute, nor add to their dominance.

Kpah Sherman - 7/10

A decent night for the striker, with him scoring his first ever Super League goal, and his first ever competitive goal for PKNS.

Chan Vathanaka - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

Chan Vathanaka. Photo from Getty

The Cambodian star was the visitors' most outstanding player of the night, providing the assist to their first goal, before getting on the scoresheet himself, netting their third goal in the match. Cue 5,000 comments from rabid Cambodian fans on the club's Facebook page.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!