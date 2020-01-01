Pjaca wants Juventus return, says agent

The 24-year-old Croatia international hopes to earn his place in Maurizio Sarri's team after missing the first half of the season through injury

Marko Pjaca hopes to return to after his loan spell at ends.

The winger joined the Belgian side in January on loan until the end of the season, but managed just four appearances before the season was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pjaca's agent, Marko Naletilic, suggested the 24-year-old could end up staying at Anderlecht for another year, but believes he wants to earn his place in Maurizio Sarri's team.

More teams

"Marko has yet another year on loan at Anderlecht. In order to continue the [good] relationship there must be a mutual agreement between both parties," he told TuttoJuve. "We have a clause that also allows him to have a say.

"Sarri gave him advice for the future and expressed confidence in his potential. It is normal for a player in his situation to hope to return to Juve, I would be amazed otherwise. If he were to return to the levels of a few years ago, he certainly could be very useful."

The international missed the first half of the season with Juventus because of an injury and he could have stayed in the Italian top-flight by joining in January.

"Cagliari were interested, but in the end we chose to accept Anderlecht's offer," Naletilic said. "Juventus preferred to do the boy good by loaning him out.

"Perhaps it could have been thought that having Pjaca on the bench could be useful given the injuries the team had from February onwards, but in the weeks preceding the situation it was very different.

"It was essential not to leave Juventus in the summer. This was a correct decision, so the club had time to allow the boy to fully recover from his injury.

Article continues below

"He has great respect for the club that returned him to fitness and has always treated him very well. Then in January we finally found this solution.

"He was feeling very good at Anderlecht, he was happy to play for them. He immediately managed to get in the team and he was gradually getting more minutes.

"Unfortunately, in the last game he didn't start because of a slight injury. Then the Covid-19 pandemic broke out and we all know how it turned out. I had seen him fit, both physically and mentally."