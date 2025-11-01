How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks (2-3) and Detroit Pistons (3-2) square off on Saturday at Mexico City Arena in what promises to be an intriguing cross-conference showdown.

Detroit heads into the matchup riding high after a dominant 135-116 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The Pistons have now notched their third win of the campaign, moving to 3-2 and sitting third in the Central Division standings. Cade Cunningham was the star of the show, erupting for 30 points to pace all scorers.

Meanwhile, Dallas managed to squeak out a narrow 107-105 win over the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. The Mavericks were able to hold on late despite some offensive struggles, largely benefiting from Indiana’s frigid 34.9% shooting from the field. The victory brought Dallas to 2-3 on the season, placing them fourth in the Southwest Division as they look to find more consistency on both ends of the floor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Pistons will face off against the Mavericks in an exciting NBA game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at the Mexico City Arena in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Mexico City Arena Location Azcapotzalco, Mexico City

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pistons and the Mavericks exclusively live on Peacock.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Detroit Pistons team news

For Detroit, Cade Cunningham remains the heartbeat of the offense, averaging 22.2 points and 8.2 assists while orchestrating most of the team’s plays. Tobias Harris adds a steady 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and Jalen Duren has been a force inside with averages of 14.8 points and 10.0 rebounds. The Pistons’ passing game has been crisp, averaging 25.2 assists per outing, while Ausar Thompson (13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds) and Isaiah Stewart (9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks) provide key support at both ends. Detroit has found its rhythm, winning three of its last four while tightening up defensively and dominating the glass. Marcus Sasser’s status remains uncertain, and Jaden Ivey is still sidelined, but the Pistons’ depth and balanced rotation have helped them weather the early-season bumps.

Dallas Mavericks team news

D’Angelo Russell has been the floor general for Dallas early in the season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 assists per game while keeping the offense flowing. Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg has chipped in 13.4 points per contest, showcasing his energy on both ends of the floor and adding a much-needed scoring boost in the frontcourt.

The Mavericks are pulling down 43.4 rebounds and dishing out 23.2 assists per game, a sign of improved chemistry and sharper ball movement compared to their early outings. Their mid-range shooting has also found rhythm over the past two games. Max Christie continues to contribute with 11.8 points per game and efficient perimeter shooting, while veteran Klay Thompson adds 8.2 points per contest. However, the team could be shorthanded, as Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, and Davis are all listed as game-time decisions. If those absences pile up, Dallas may need extra offensive firepower from Russell and P.J. Washington to stay competitive.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/22/25 NBA Dallas Mavericks Detroit Pistons 123 - 117 02/01/25 NBA Detroit Pistons Dallas Mavericks 117 - 102 04/13/24 NBA Dallas Mavericks Detroit Pistons 89 - 107 03/10/24 NBA Detroit Pistons Dallas Mavericks 124 - 142 10/21/23 NBA Dallas Mavericks Detroit Pistons 114 - 104

More NBA news and coverage