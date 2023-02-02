He pulled a Pique! Carvalho red-carded for mild insult of La Liga referee after Barcelona loss

William Carvalho received a red card after full-time of Real Betis' 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday - and the match report revealed more details.

Carvalho sent off after full-time

Entered pitch and argued with referee

Pique did similar earlier this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski were enough to see Barcelona past Betis and go eight points clear in La Liga on Wednesday, but the drama continued after the final whistle. Carvalho, unhappy with the referee's performance in his side's 2-1 defeat, spoke his mind, but was shown a red card as a result despite not using foul language.

WHAT THEY SAID: The match report states Carvalho told referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea: "An embarrassment, it's an embarrassment! You are very bad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have been on the other end of such a frustrating situation, in rather bizarre circumstances. Gerard Pique, on his what was supposed to be his final game before retirement, was given a red card while sat on the bench for his choice words directed at official Gil Manzano when Barcelona faced Osasuna in November. His protests came after Lewandowski was given his marching orders for a second yellow card offence; the Polish forward then saw his ban upheld and increased for verbal complaints at full-time.

WHAT NEXT FOR CARVALHO? The decision to send off the 30-year-old for his complaints means he will be suspended for Betis' next fixture at home to Celta Vigo, while also sitting tight to see if his ban is extended. Lewandowski suffered a similar fate at the end of 2022, but returned with a bang, which is what Carvalho now must do as Manuel Pellegrini's side continue to push for a topfour finish.