Perak v Kelantan United

MALAYSIA CUP RATINGS: Perak v Kelantan United

Zulhilmi Zainal
Last updated
Comments()
Terengganu v Perak, Super League, 29 Feb 2020
Sports Regime
Perak faced very little resistance from Kelantan United, and advanced to the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals with a straightforward win.

Perak faced very little resistance from Kelantan United, and advanced to the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals with a straightforward win.

 

 

Editors' Picks

More teams

    PERAK

    Hafizul Hakim - 7/10

    Save for a few of the visitors' chances which hit the woodwork, the goalkeeper was seldom called into action.

    Amirul Azhan - 7/10

    The right back had a straightforward time guarding his flank.

    Shahrul Saad - 7/10

    The centre back put in an adequate performance to help his team keep a clean sheet and record a win.

    Tarik Isic - 7/10

    The central defender who was recently promoted from Perak II must have found the encounter the perfect chance to familiarise himself with the first team, a competitive match against a much weaker team.

    Rafiuddin Roddin - 7/10

    The left back was seldom troubled by the visitors down his flank.

    J. Partiban - 7/10

    The right winger put in a relatively quiet shift on a night Perak did not have to go into gear two.

    Kenny Pallraj - 7/10

    A good outing for the midfielder, who helped his side dominate the midfield.

    Leandro dos Santos - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

    A fantastic night for a player who is not his team's main goal-getter. On top of helping the hosts dominate the middle of the park, dos Santos also ended on the scoresheet three times in the match.

    Leandro dos Santos, Perak v Kedah, Super League, 11 Oct 2020

    Leandro dos Santos. Photo from Sports Regime

    Firdaus Saiyadi - 7/10

    The left winger had a good night and managed an assist for the opening goal, but after he became a constant target of the visitors' tough tackling and picked up a booking, he was taken off early in the second half.

    Careca - 8/10

    The forward had a relatively quiet night, save for an assist for Perak's third goal, and his late goal.

    Shahrel Fikri - 8/10

    The forward worked hard throughout the match, dropping down often to help win back the ball, and came away with two assists. 

    Substitutions:

    Adib Ra'op,  Khairil Anuar, Nazirul Naim, Farid Khazali - N/A

    Second half substitutions who did enough to help the Bos Gaurus maintain their supremacy.

    KELANTAN UNITED

    Syazwan Yusoff - 5/10

    There was very little the custodian could do on a night his team and defence were not performing well.

    Daudsu Jamaludin - 4/10

    The right back and skipper underwhelmed in the encounter for someone with as much as experience as he is, failing to lead his defence.

    Aylton Ferreira - 5/10

    The centre back could not keep the more dominant home team attackers out of his team's danger area.

    Faizol Nazlin - 5/10

    The defender was not able to give Perak forwards a tougher time.

    Aziz Ismail - 5/10

    The left back could not help defend his goal.

    Shahrul Hakim - 5/10

    The right winger did not turn in the kind of performance that is needed when playing against the favourites as underdogs.

    Adil Kouskous - 5/10

    Kelantan United's midfield department failed to work as a unit in support of their attack, and Kouskous had to make way for Rozaimi Azwar early in the second half.

    Alfusainey Gassama - 5/10

    A disappointing night for the midfielder.

    Alif Romli - 5/10

    The left winger could not play a bigger part in the encounter.

    Fakhrul Zaman - 5/10

    The forward failed to make himself a more dangerous threat to the hosts.

    Selwan Sinan - 4/10

    The Swedish-Iraqi forward struggled to combine well with the midfielders and looked isolated in the first half. Having picked up a needless booking, he was substituted off at the start at the second half.

    Article continues below

    Substitutions:

    Fazrul Amir, Rozaimi Azwar, Aizzat Maidin, Ikhwan Yazek - N/A

    Second half changes that could not help change the game's outcome.

    Close