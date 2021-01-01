Phillips admits he was ‘disappointed’ to be at Liverpool before big break came with opportunity to cover for Van Dijk

The Anfield academy graduate had been hoping to spend the 2020-21 campaign on loan in the Championship, but saw a summer move blocked

Nat Phillips admits he was feeling “disappointed” with life at Liverpool before an unexpected break came his way, with the defender seeing a loan move to the Championship blocked in the summer.

Opportunities at Anfield were few and far between for the 23-year-old when another campaign began on Merseyside, with Jurgen Klopp having a number of international centre-halves at his disposal.

Phillips expected that situation to lead to his exit, but no transfer took place and frustration was mounting for the Reds academy graduate when a string of unfortunate injuries played into his hands.

What did he say?

“At the end of pre-season, it looked like I was on my way out and going elsewhere to get some games and start my career, and carry on off the back of my loan spell last season,” Phillips, who spent the 2019-20 campaign in Germany with Stuttgart, told Sky Sports.

“Initially, when it first happened, everybody was fit, and it didn't look like there would be any scenario where I would be playing for Liverpool's first team this year.

“I was a bit disappointed because I was looking forward to going and playing football and just kick-starting my career, but obviously things changed, and I don't think anybody could have seen what was coming, and it was like a typical example of how bizarre football can be sometimes.

“I think it was within a month I was making my debut.”

How many games has Phillips played this season?

Virgil van Dijk was the first Liverpool defender to be injured, with the Dutchman suffering knee ligament damage in the derby with Everton.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were to join him on the sidelines, while makeshift centre-backs Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have also picked up knocks.

As a result, Phillips was handed his Premier League debut for the Reds in their 2-1 win over West Ham on October 31, 2020.

He has figured in a further seven top-flight fixtures since then and taken on greater responsibility as January signing Ozan Kabak has been slotted in alongside him.

The bigger picture

It remains to be seen what role Phillips will take on once everyone is fit, but he has been picking the brains of Netherlands international Van Dijk in a bid to ensure that his impressive progress is maintained.

He added ahead of a crunch clash with Chelsea on Thursday: “Virg has been a big help when he's been in and around the dressing room on game days.

“He will give advice for certain situations that are happening in the game and how we might be able to alter things to improve those situations in our favour, but I would say everybody in general has been a massive help, from the manager and the coaching staff, to the players, who are always talking to me throughout the games.

“Especially in my first few games, they were helping me through those, but as I've played more games and gained a bit more trust, I think the players haven't had to look after me as much because they feel like I'm capable of producing. From the start, everybody wanted to help me out, and they did that.”

