Philippe Coutinho is heading to Qatar! Former Liverpool star and Barcelona flop finds new club with ill-fated Aston Villa spell coming to an end

Soham Mukherjee
Philippe Coutinho Aston Villa 2023Getty
Philippe CoutinhoAston VillaTransfersPremier LeagueAl DuhailStars LeagueBarcelonaLiverpool

Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set to leave Aston Villa, with Qatari side Al-Duhail closing in on a loan for the Brazilian.

  • Coutinho set to leave Aston Villa
  • Brazilian to join Al-Duhail
  • Has already agreed to personal terms

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Qatari outfit is in talks with Villa to find an agreement over the transfer of the former Liverpool player. A loan deal is close to being agreed, with Al-Duhail set to cover his entire wages.

Coutinho has already agreed to personal terms with the club after rejecting offers from Turkish giants Besiktas and La Liga outfit Real Betis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Unai Emery at Villa Park after scoring just one goal in 22 games during the previous season, where he struggled with both form and injury. Barcelona have a 50 per cent sell-on clause but the Blaugrana are not likely to benefit since it is a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Getty ImagesCoutinho 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Coutinho will likely be gone when Emery's men return to action next on September 16 against Crystal Palace in a Premier League fixture at home.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

148124 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 46%Manchester City
  • 15%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
148124 Votes

Editors' Picks