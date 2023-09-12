'An amazing story' - Phil Parkinson predicts season two of Welcome to Wrexham will bring even more 'world-wide exposure' for League Two club

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson expressed his excitement for the season 2 of documentary "Welcome to Wrexham" after season 1 success!

Parkinson's optimism for Wrexham

'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary's impact

Potential for increased global exposure

WHAT HAPPENED? Parkinson shared his anticipation for the second season of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series. He believes that the show will continue to provide global exposure to the League Two club, showcasing their remarkable journey.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When I first came here, we spoke about the documentary but the reality only came to fruition when it actually aired for the first time," said the Red Dragons boss.

"Since then the popularity of it has taken the club onto a different level, certainly overseas. I think we should all be looking forward to this series because of the happy ending. It is going to be exciting, it is what the club is all about; it is part of the club telling the story so let's see if this series is as popular as the last one," he added.

"The success on the pitch but also the exposure world-wide is an amazing story. Like I said at the end of last season, hopefully there are some really exciting chapters to be written yet. There is a feel-good factor in the town and world-wide because of the documentary," he said about the documentary.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham achieved promotion to League Two following a 15-year absence after the Hollywood takeover. The first season of the documentary showcased the side's battle for promotion into League Two.

The Red Dragons are currently seventh in the table with just one loss while scoring the most goals in the league so far.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Parkinson's side are set to face Grimsby Town on the 16th of September.