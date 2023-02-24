'I'm not going to deny it' - Phil Neville confirms Inter Miami want Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are on the radar of Inter Miami FC, confirmed Phil Neville, while gearing up for the MLS opener on Sunday.

Messi & Busquets yet to renew their contracts

Both have been linked with Inter Miami

Neville confirmed interest in the duo

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Messi & Busquets' current deal with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona respectively are going to expire in the summer. Although talks over a new deal have been reported to be ongoing for both parties, there has been no green light from either camp. A switch to the United States has not been ruled for both players with Inter Miami being mooted as the most probable destination.

WHAT THEY SAID: The MLS outfit's manager, Neville, made it clear that the side remains ambitious to bring the top stars in the world to play for them and Messi and Busquets are no exception. “We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years. They’re great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organisation. For MLS, it would be a game-changer," he told The Times.

"Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football. From Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Robert Lewandowski, Willian, Cesc Fàbregas, Luis Suárez . . . all of them you can rattle off. We’re always going to be linked with the best players in the world. We had Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. Now we’ve got the opportunity to bring in some new designated players [who fall outside the league’s salary cap] following their retirements.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets continue to be an important part of the puzzle at Xavi's Barcelona and it has been reported that the manager wants the veteran to continue at Camp Nou for at least one more season. Meanwhile, Messi has been in sublime form for PSG and scored a stunning free-kick in the 95th minute against Lille to maintain their five-point lead at the top of Ligue 1. Barcelona are believed to be eager to sign him but their finances might prove to be a major hurdle in closing the deal. Moreover, Messi is also being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on a mammoth $300 million (£247.4m) annual salary.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI & MESSI? Neville will rally his troops against Montreal in MLS on Sunday, whereas, Messi will be in action against Marseille on Sunday in Ligue 1 with PSG.