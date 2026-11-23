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Peter Schmeichel believes avoiding relegation must be Mauricio Pochettino’s primary objective after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool. The legendary goalkeeper warned that his former club are in genuine danger of the drop following a nightmare start to the Argentine's managerial reign at Anfield.

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Nightmare start for Pochettino at Anfield

Pochettino endured a miserable first game in charge of United as his side suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. The visitors were reduced to ten men early in the contest and simply never recovered at Anfield. Leny Yoro received a straight red card in the 10th minute for bringing down Alexander Isak. Dominik Szoboszlai immediately compounded their misery by scoring a brilliant effort from the resulting free-kick.

Florian Wirtz quickly doubled the advantage with an audacious finish just three minutes later. Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz then added second-half goals, leaving United languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

Schmeichel issues stark relegation warning to manager

Former United goalkeeper Schmeichel believes the club are in genuine danger of dropping into the Championship. He insists Pochettino must now focus entirely on securing top-flight survival over any other ambitions.

"Realistically, can Manchester United just finish 10th or 12th? It would be okay," Schmeichel told Viaplay following the heavy defeat on Merseyside. "I know it’s silly to say but we are in the relegation zone and this team looks like a team that could get relegated. So now that should be the target. Weirdly enough, at the moment it looks like it."

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Defensive woes continue to plague the squad

The Red Devils currently sit just one point above bottom club Crystal Palace following yet another dismal defensive display. The Old Trafford outfit have now conceded a staggering 34 goals across all competitions this term. This alarming statistic means they possess the worst defensive record across Europe's top five leagues. Schmeichel warned that the situation will become critical if these poor performances stretch into the new year.

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"But we have all played in the Premier League so we know we’re in November, we’re approaching December, it’s not really now," he added. "It’s when we get to March and if they keep doing this for so long, I mean there’s going to be trouble.

"But I think, at least I have faith that he [Pochettino] can correct those things. He’s never going to make them a championship winning team, not these guys."

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Pivotal fixtures await in Europe and domestically

Pochettino must quickly lift his shattered squad as United immediately turn their attention to European competition. They will travel to face Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The newly-appointed manager will be desperate to see a positive reaction in Portugal to stop the current rot. Following their demanding European trip, United return to Premier League duties just three days later. They will host Brentford at Old Trafford, where securing three points is already starting to look vital for their survival hopes.