Pérez outlines his blueprint for restructuring Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s season is hanging by a thread: with eight La Liga matches left, the Whites trail leaders Barcelona by seven points.

In the Champions League, the 2-1 first-leg loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals makes reaching the semi-finals extremely difficult.

Regardless of the result in the second leg, the campaign has not gone to plan, especially after the sacking of manager Xabi Alonso and the subsequent appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa, who has yet to convince.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Florentino Pérez is considering introducing a new role within the club’s structure, a position that has not existed since the days of Jorge Valdano and Predrag Mijatović.

El Larguero on Cadena SER added that, alongside potential transfers, the club is weighing up the appointment of a sporting director to strengthen its internal structure.

According to the programme, an external agency is already reviewing the profiles of several high-level sporting directors, most of whom are still in post, so that a shortlist can be presented to the club when needed.

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