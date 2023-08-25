From Pep Guardiola to Xavi! Man City outcast Joao Cancelo set to complete switch to Barcelona

Man City's Joao Cancelo is reportedly set to join Barcelona but the Spanish side are waiting for the 'green light' with financial fair play rules.

Cancelo fell out of favour at City

Loaned out to Bayern last season

Defender set for Barcelona transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese fell down the pecking order at City midway through last season, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Bayern Munich. Now, Fabrizio Romano claims the 29-year-old is inching closer to joining Barcelona. It was previously reported this would initially be a loan deal, but it is understood there will be a buy option clause. Romano adds Barca are waiting for the 'green light' to meet financial fair play rules.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo has been a key player for City since joining from Juventus in 2019 but reportedly angered manager Pep Guardiola for putting earphones in during a team talk. While the former Valencia man's contract at the Etihad expires in 2027, Barcelona have struggled with their finances in recent years so they are likely to be searching for a cut-price fee if they do sign him.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The Portuguese international is likely to have played his last game for City and is now patiently waiting for Barcelona to get the deal done.