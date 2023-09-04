Pep Guardiola to replace Gareth Southgate? England boss could leave after Euro 2024 and FA eye Man City coach as possible successor

Peter McVitie
Guardiola-Man-CityGetty
EnglandManchester CityTransfersEC QualificationPremier LeagueG. SouthgateGuardiola

The Football Association (FA) is eyeing Pep Guardiola as a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate should the England manager leave after Euro 2024.

  • Southgate's contract expires in 2024
  • Coach could leave after European Championship
  • Guardiola seen as possible successor

WHAT HAPPENED? FA chiefs are keeping their options open as The Daily Mail reports they believe Southgate could opt to step down after the next international tournament, with his contract expiring at the end of 2024. However, the prospect of the 53-year-old guiding the Three Lions to the 2026 World Cup is not an impossible one.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the report, Guardiola is an option the FA are willing to explore, but a big stumbling block would be his contract at City, which runs until 2025. Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter had all previously been considered options to take on the role, but the former two are currently in Premier League jobs.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Gareth Southgate England Italy 2023Getty ImagesPep Guardiola 2023-24Getty

Eddie Howe Newcastle 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHGATE? The Three Lions will take on Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying on September 9 before facing Scotland in a friendly next week.

