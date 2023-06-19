'You already know' - Pep Guardiola addresses potential Manchester City move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Pep Guardiola told journalists they 'already know' where Kylian Mbappe will move this summer, ruling out a Manchester City deal for the PSG star.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar signed a bumper new contract at his club last summer, but continues to be touted for an exit, with Real Madrid the most regularly linked club.

WHAT THEY SAID: There has also been some speculation around Manchester City and a possible Mbappe move, but Guardiola was blunt when asked about the chances of the Frenchman arriving at the Etihad Stadium. "No, you already know where he wants to go,” the City manager said, as reported by El Chiringuito TV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have already completed an initial £88 million ($112m) deal for Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but they continue to covet Mbappe's signature. Los Blancos would be one of the few clubs to lure the forward away from the French capital.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? It remains to be seen whether PSG will cave in to any offers for their talisman this summer, but links between Mbappe and Madrid – plus one or two other clubs – refuse to go away.