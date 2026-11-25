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Pep Guardiola has jumped to the defence of Carlo Ancelotti following intense criticism of the Italian's tenure as Brazil head coach. The former Manchester City manager engaged in a spirited debate with former teammate Romario to explain why the Selecao must show patience.

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Guardiola backs Ancelotti against Romario

The debate between the two former Barcelona stars became animated when discussing Brazil's historical expectations versus their modern reality. Guardiola challenged Romario's perspective on the frequency of Brazilian success on the world stage. 'How many World Cups has Brazil played? Million! You've lost more than you've won,' Guardiola noted during the discussion, highlighting that even a nation of Brazil's stature cannot expect to lift the trophy every four years.

Ancelotti, who took charge of the Selecao in May 2025, led Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, but their campaign ended in the last 16 following a 2-1 defeat to Norway. The result marked the first time since the 1990 edition that Brazil had failed to reach the quarter-finals.

While Romario countered that his frustration stemmed from the team's style of play rather than just the results, Guardiola maintained that the pressures of the job are unparalleled. 'I've coached Brazilian players, and everyone says the pressure here is greater than anywhere else. It's very hard,' the Manchester City boss added, acknowledging the unique weight of expectation that comes with leading the five-time world champions.

Tactical respect and the need for time

Guardiola was quick to point out that Ancelotti's pedigree should never be questioned, regardless of the recent tournament exit. The two managers have faced each other 14 times throughout their careers, with Guardiola and Ancelotti each claiming six victories, while the remaining two encounters ended in draws.

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'I know Carlo a bit. I've played against him many times; he's beaten me a million times. He's an extraordinary person, and I have no doubt about his ability. He's come to a new country, to a new culture, and sometimes you need a bit more time. You know there isn't enough time to train a national team. We'll see what happens,' Guardiola explained.

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The harsh reality of the dugout

The Spaniard also touched upon the common misconception that Ancelotti is merely a 'man-manager' rather than a tactician, pointing to the Italian's remarkable trophy collection as evidence of his managerial credentials. Ancelotti has won league titles in all five of Europe's major leagues and lifted the Champions League trophy five times, among numerous other honours throughout his illustrious career.

'[It happens to] most of the coaches who go from a club to a national team for the first time. I believe that, in the end, football is football; you have less time and have to adapt, but I'm sorry, Mario, I couldn't doubt Carlo's ability; it's impossible, impossible. I know him. People say, 'He's good at managing the group'; everyone says he's the best. I faced him, and he's very smart. He makes tactical decisions. He knows, as I do, that if you don't win, you won't last. Why did I stay at Manchester City for so many years? Because we won a lot. If not, you go home,' Guardiola concluded.

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Looking back at past battles

Beyond the current Brazil drama, the duo reflected on their playing days, specifically the 1994 Champions League Final, where Barcelona were thrashed by AC Milan.

'They were very strong, very, very strong. We were too, but they were really strong,' Guardiola admitted. 'It's very hard with Italian football. Capello had his way of playing, different from Johan's, but they were a top side.'