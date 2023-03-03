Pep Guardiola believes his former charge Vincent Kompany is destined to become Manchester City manager in the future.

Guardiola praises Kompany's Burnley record

Catalan believes the Belgian will become City boss

Pair set to face off in FA Cup quarter-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man City boss heaped praise on Kompany for the work he has done with Burnley and is tipping the Belgian to one day step into the hotseat at the Etihad Stadium. The managerial pair will come face-to-face later this month in an FA Cup quarter-final tie, their first meeting since the former defender left City in 2019.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He will be back sooner or later. His destiny to be Man City boss is written in the stars," Guardiola told a press conference. "It is going to happen; I don't know when but it is going to happen. We have a chance to reach Wembley, we will compete against Vinny and his team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kompany has hit the ground running at Burnley, leading the Clarets to top of the Championship and an imminent return to the Premier League after last year's relegation. Burnley are 12 points clear at the summit above second-placed Sheffield United and 19 points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough, who are outside the automatic promotion spots.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kompany's stellar work this campaign has not gone unnoticed by his former manager. "The consistency they are showing is unbelievable. They are close to being promoted; I am delighted to see his success," added Guardiola.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's side host Newcastle on Saturday looking to reel in Premier League leaders Arsenal.