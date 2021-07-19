Pellistri determined to 'push forward' after first Manchester United goal

The Uruguayan winger put in an impressive second half display in the Red Devils' friendly victory over Derby County at the weekend

Facundo Pellistri says he is determined to "push forward" after netting his first senior goal for Manchester United.

Pellistri was handed his maiden first-team appearance for the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly against Derby County on Sunday, and marked the occasion by scoring the winner in a 2-1 triumph.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Penarol in October last year, has only just returned to Manchester following an encouraging loan spell at Alaves, but hopes to make an impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in 2021-22.

What's been said?

Asked if he is fazed by the strong competition for places, Pellistri told MUTV post-match: "There are a lot of young talents. All the guys want to improve. The training is really hard and I'm very happy with that because young guys are trying their best and looking for a place in the first team.

"I went on loan to Alaves [last season] and I felt good. Now I'm here, trying my best, I'm always pushing forward to be the best I can. I'm always working hard."

The Uruguayan added on his decisive 59th-minute strike against Derby: "I came into the middle asking Shola [Shoretire] for the ball. He saw me really well, I controlled and when I saw the goalkeeper [coming out], I tried to go one way and I scored."

Solskjaer's reaction

Solskjaer singled Pellistri out for praise after the game, highlighting the composure he showed to score and his impressive ability to dribble past defenders at will.

“It was a very good goal, the first touch set him up and he’s very good at dribbling. So going past the goalkeeper wasn’t a problem," said the Norwegian head coach. “He was bright when he came on. I think he showed what he is because he’s a difficult player to play against. One against one he can go past people so very pleased with him."

However, Solskjaer also revealed that he is ready to send Pellistri out on loan again after seeing several clubs register their interest in the teenage winger.

“I can see a loan deal for him," he said. "There’s been loads of interest and for his best interests a loan would be what we look for.”

