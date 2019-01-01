Pellegrini sacked by West Ham after Leicester City defeat

The Hammers have parted ways with their manager after a fourth loss in five games

West Ham have sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini after the club's latest 2-1 defeat to on Saturday.

That loss leaves the Hammers sitting 17th in the Premier League, just one point shy of the relegation zone after 19 games.

Joint-West Ham chairmen David Sullivan confirmed the decision to part ways with Pellegrini, stressing it was important to get the club "back on track".

“It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision," Sullivan said via a club statement.

"Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.

“However, it has become clear that that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season. We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

More to come...