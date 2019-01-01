'Pay them ladies' - Snoop Dogg backs USWNT to earn as much as the 'sorry a** men'

The Women's World Cup winners have a high-profile rapper fighting for their cause

After seeing U.S. women's national team claim a fourth Women's World Cup on Sunday, American rapper Snoop Dogg has declared the team deserves a massive pay raise, while also hitting out at the men's side's comparative lack of success.

The USWNT saw off 2-0 in the World Cup final as they defended their crown in , with the U.S. men's national team meanwhile falling 1-0 to in the Gold Cup final.

Those mixed results have seen Snopp Dogg of all people chime in on social media and demand the pay gap between the two be decreased.

"What I want to talk about is that they [USWNT] only get $90,000 per player, but the men, if they win it, they get $500,000 per player," Snopp Dogg said on Instagram.

"The sorry ass f****** men from the US men's soccer team may never win sh*t, ain't ever win sh*t, can't even get out the f****** first round. Man, pay them ladies, man. Pay the girls what they're worth.

"The women should be getting $500,000 per athlete. Snoop Dogg says so.

"Them girls have won four World Cups and only $90,000 - man please."