Paulo Fonseca defends Lyon gamble after 3-0 Hoffenheim humbling with eyes locked on PSG showdown

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Paulo Fonseca has staunchly defended his decision to field a heavily rotated Lyon side following their comprehensive 3-0 Europa League defeat at Hoffenheim. The Portuguese coach opted to rest several key starters in Germany, prioritising the upcoming domestic summit against Paris Saint-Germain.

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Rotation costs Lyon in Germany

Lyon saw their perfect start to the Europa League campaign come to a crashing halt on Thursday evening. After securing two wins from their opening two continental fixtures, the French giants were soundly beaten by Hoffenheim, failing to find their rhythm throughout a difficult night at the PreZero Arena. The result marks a significant setback for a side that had looked comfortable in European competition until this point.

For this crucial fixture, Fonseca and his coaching staff made the bold call to name an experimental starting eleven. The lineup featured young talents like Rémi Himbert and Steeve Kango, the latter of whom suffered a frightening fall and had to be transported to a hospital during the first half.

PSG priority justifies costly line-up

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Despite the disjointed performance and the eventual heavy margin of defeat, the manager refused to back down regarding his selection policy during the post-match debrief. Fonseca maintained that carefully rationing player minutes was an absolute necessity, refusing to second-guess his lineup choices despite the lopsided scoreline.

The driving force behind his controversial selection is an impending, high-stakes clash against PSG. "We managed the team's playing time because we have a very important and very difficult match for us against PSG. So I have to manage the playing time," the Portuguese explained, as quoted by RMC Sport.

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Frustration over Lyon performance

While Fonseca assumed full responsibility for his team selection, he was notably less forgiving regarding the application of the players who did take the pitch. The former Lille boss expressed frustration at the lack of intensity and focus shown by his squad against their Bundesliga opponents. It was a performance that lacked the defensive solidity and tactical discipline that has defined Lyon's recent domestic resurgence.

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"Maybe my message didn't get through. The way we had to play here was clear, I had talked a lot with the players. But the message may not have passed, I don't know," the Lyon coach admitted.

Security crisis puts clash in doubt

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The decision to sacrifice European momentum is directly linked to Lyon's status as league leaders. They are currently level on points with PSG, only holding onto first place by virtue of a superior goal difference. With the two title rivals set to meet in matchday eight, Fonseca clearly viewed the trip to Germany as a secondary concern compared to the high-stakes battle awaiting them at the Parc des Princes.

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However, the scheduling of the domestic blockbuster remains subject to change due to widespread police mobilisation across France. While the LFP does not wish to postpone the encounter, the final call rests with the Prefecture of Police. If the security situation forces a delay, the match could be moved to Monday evening, potentially coinciding with the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London.