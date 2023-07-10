Mind made up! Paul Pogba set to reject Saudi move as he's keen to stay at Juventus to boost chances of making France Euro 2024 squad

Paul Pogba will reject an offer from Saudi Arabia as he plans on staying at Juventus to increase his chances of making France's squad for Euro 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder is the latest big name to attract interest from Saudi Arabia, but L'Equipe reports he wants to remain in Turin for the time being because he wants to fight for a spot at next year's European Championship in Germany. Pogba recently made a trip to Saudi Arabia, sparking rumours that he could make the move, but he is said to have been there for personal reasons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has endured a horrific time since returning to Juventus last summer. Injuries plagued his season, limiting him to just six Serie A appearances totalling 108 minutes. However, he believes he can bounce back in the coming campaign and hopes to be a key figure for Massimiliano Allegri's team.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Juventus are open to selling the 30-year-old because of his injury issues and big salary. The ex-Manchester United star has been following an individual training programme and hopes to be fit again in around two weeks before Juve begin their preseason tour of the United States.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The France international will hope to be involved when Juve face Barcelona in San Francisco on July 23.