Serious trouble for Paul Pogba! Midfielder faces Juventus contract termination if testosterone doping ban is upheld as he 'admits' taking substance to club doctors

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a serious threat to his career after he was provisionally suspended for testing positive for testosterone.

The World Cup winner is suspended pending the outcome of a second test of the sample provided after Juventus' win against Udinese last month.

Unnatural testosterone was found in the sample provided by Pogba - who was randomly selected for testing despite being an unused substitute in the game. With a 'B' sample expected to confirm the findings, Gazzetta dello Sport report that Pogba will argue that he unwittingly consumed a supplement containing the banned substance after sourcing a dietary supplement via a doctor based in Miami.

The midfielder hopes that admitting fault while arguing that he was unaware that the supplements contained a banned substance may mitigate a forthcoming ban - which could be anything up to four years.

With Pogba reportedly admitting to club doctors that he had taken a substance that they had not signed off, Juventus are reportedly considering terminating the midfielder's €10 million-per-year (£9m/$11m) contract - which runs to the summer of 2026 - in the event of a lengthy ban.

It's been an unhappy return to Turin for the 30-year-old, who featured for just 113 minutes in Serie A last season after arriving as a free agent from Manchester United. Even when fit there were issues, with manager Massimiliano Allegri dropping Pogba for disciplinary matters in March.