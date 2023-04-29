'I want the old Paul Pogba back!' - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri admits Frenchman 'is not in the best condition' after long-term injury layoff

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri revealed his frustrations with Paul Pogba's injury struggles since returning to the club.

Pogba has played just 74 minutes of football

Allegri wants old player back

But hints at pressure of playing for Juve

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international made a sensational return to the Turin club at the beginning of this season, but has since been plagued by repeated injury troubles. Pogba first required knee surgery in early September, before tweaking his thigh muscle midway through that recovery. His most recent adductor issue suffered in March means the midfielder has missed a staggering 47 matches across all competitions, and has amassed just 74 minutes of football this campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked on his team's injury news for their Serie A meeting with Bologna on Sunday, Allegri lifted the lid on his frustrations with the Frenchman, telling reporters: “Pogba has been idle for a year. And he’s not in the best condition to play a game. I would like to have back the Pogba of when I first coached him, but that’s not the case at the moment. Usually, the longer someone is out, the longer it takes to recover. There are studies. Everything is normal.

“It’s not easy to play 30 games at Juventus or 40. Even the good ones… Once, with Buffon, he told me: 'I arrived in my first year at Juve and I didn’t understand anything, in my second year I didn’t realise'. Juve are a unique thing, there are the pressures, the stuff…. There are times of growth. We must continue and move forward, not losing sight of the goal. Now is the most difficult moment, it’s now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Allegri references, the Old Lady are entering a crucial stage of their season. They will aim to utilise the reinstatement of the 15 league points, previously docked for their involvement in financial irregularities, to their advantage. While Allegri had managed to keep his side within touching distance throughout that period, Juventus have since failed to win in their last four matches across all competitions, and are now just three points away from losing out on the Champions League places.

WHAT NEXT? Having been eliminated from the Coppa Italia semi-finals by Inter, Juve's sole domestic focus will be on securing a top-four finish. After Sunday's away trip to Bologna, Allegri will lead his side out at home against Lecce on May 3.