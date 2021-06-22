Patrick Nyarko: Chicago Fire FC hires ex-Ghana star as coach

The 36-year-old will assist with developing the Academy's U19 players through the club's game model and playing philosophies

Former Ghana international Patrick Nyarko has been hired as an assistant coach for Chicago Fire FC's U19 team.

The Major Soccer League side has confirmed the appointment of the 30-year-old, through Technical Director Cedric Cattenoy, who stated: “We are very happy to welcome Patrick [Nyarko] back to Chicago Fire.

“Patrick brings a wealth of experience as a player at the highest level and a connection to the club’s past, which will be extremely valuable for our Academy players.

"When he walked back into the training facility, you could see everyone was smiling and happy to see him, which shows you that he was a good player, but he is an even better person who embodies the club’s values.”

Nyarko will join the staff of Ludovic Taillandier, who will lead the Fire Academy U19 team as head coach and his role as an assistant will include helping to guide the team that serves as the final stepping stone from the Academy to the Chicago Fire first team.

Working alongside Taillandier, Nyarko will assist with developing the Academy's U19 players through the club's game model and playing philosophies.

On his appointment, the former Black Star said: “I’m very excited to be back in Chicago where I spent so many years during my playing career.

“It’s impressive to see how the Chicago Fire Academy has grown over the years and I am looking forward to learning from all the coaches and staff at the club.

"After spending a decade as a player in MLS, hopefully, I can bring that experience to the players as they learn about what it takes to make it as professionals, both on and off the field.”

Nyarko was drafted in as the seventh overall pick by Chicago Fire in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft. He made 196 appearances (148 starts) for the club between 2008-15, scoring 19 goals and dishing out 39 assists.

After spending eight seasons with the Fire, Nyarko spent two seasons at DC United where he played 40 games (35 starts).

Nyarko also represented Ghana at senior team level and made his debut against Chile on February 29, 2012, at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Chicago Fire FC Academy is currently participating in MLS Next, with the U15, U17, and U19 teams scheduled to compete in the MLS Next Playoffs from June 25-July 3 in Frisco, Texas.