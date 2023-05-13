A pasta sandwich and the same socks every game - Chelsea's Sam Kerr reveals her bizarre pre-game superstitions

Chelsea sensation Sam Kerr says she eats a plain pasta sandwich before every game and has been wearing the same socks in each match this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Australia star was named the Football Writers' Association's player of the year for her exploits in the Women's Super League. Kerr was asked if there are any pre-game rituals behind her success and she admitted she has a few odd practices.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm like a weirdo with those things. I have to sit on the bus, the same place. The girls think I'm crazy, the plane I'm on the seat," she said to BBC Sport. "The same pasta sandwich before the game, which people think is disgusting. Just pasta in a sandwich. And then if you ask our equipment manager, I drive him mad. I check all my socks, can't have any threads. Just got to be perfection in my socks, and I've been wearing the same socks every game this season so they're wearing thin, that's for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kerr's pre-game rituals seem to be working wonders as she has scored 10 goals and assisted four in the WSL as Chelsea look to secure another league title. Meanwhile, she fired in five and set up one more in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Kerr will hope to fire Chelsea to an FA Cup final victory when they take on Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.