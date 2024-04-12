How to watch today’s Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL game: Live stream, TV channel & game info

Everything you need to know about the NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys will take place on April 13, 2024, at 6:30 pm AEDT.

The Eels are determined to get back on track after losing closely to the Tigers and harshly in Canberra. On the other hand, the Cowboys will be aiming to keep their winning streak going after bouncing back with an impressive triumph over the Titans after losing to the Broncos.

In their previous meeting, the Cowboys defeated the Eels by eight points, setting up an exciting rematch in which the Eels want to get back on track, and the Cowboys attempt to capitalize on their success.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys: Date and Time

The Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys will face off in a highly anticipated NRL matchup on 13 April 2024 at 6:30 pm AEDT at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, NSW, Australia.

Date 13 April 2024 Time 6:30 pm AEDT Arena CommBank Stadium Location Parramatta, NSW, Australia

How to watch Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch the NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys live on Kayo Sports. Offering all the coverage you need for the NRL season and broadcasts from various other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts at $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys Team News

Parramatta Eels Team News

The Parramatta Eels have plenty of problems with their team for their next match against the Cowboys.

Toni Mataele is out with a leg injury, the Eels might not be able to move as well in the forward line. Mitchell Moses, a key player, and Haze Dunster, an important offensive player, are both out with foot problems. Bryce Cartwright's injury to his ribs means the Eels are even less powerful and versatile on the bench.

These injuries will test the Eels' depth and ability to react as they prepare to face a tough Cowboys team.

North Queensland Cowboys Team News

The North Queensland Cowboys also have many injuries as they prepare for their match against the Parramatta Eels.

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, a key member of their forward movement, is out with an Achilles injury. Another problem is that Heilum Luki's ankle injury makes the team slower and deep in the back row.

Important Cowboys players Coen Hess and Zac Laybutt both have knee problems, which could make them less productive in the middle of the field and on offense.

These losses could significantly affect the Cowboys' strategies and performance, making it even more challenging to maintain their excellent recent performance.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys in NRL matches: