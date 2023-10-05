'Just a joke' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson left fuming as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side lose appeal against Ryan Barnett red card

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has labelled the decision to not overturn Ryan Barnett's recent red card as a 'joke' after an appeal was denied.

Wrexham faced Crewe

Barnett sent off

Wrexham appeal denied

WHAT HAPPENED? The Wrexham ace was sent off during the recent 3-3 draw with Crewe Alexandra in the 36th minute, with his side already 1-0 down.

A brace from Paul Mullin and a late equaliser from veteran Stephen Fletcher would rescue a point for the Hollywood owned side, who are now outraged regarding the decision to not overturn the suspension.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We looked at the incident very closely, we slowed it down," said Parkinson.

"The lad from Crewe made contact with Barney and how the people sat on the panel haven't overturned that is just a joke.

"I honestly felt looking at it and what we sent to the referees that we would get off it.

"Apparently it was a two-to-one decision from the three men on the panel but I would love to have the opportunity to sit down with the two and say 'let me watch it with you, how have you decided that?'

"It is like the VAR people looking at an incident and still getting it wrong. They have had plenty of time to look at it and to still get it wrong is really disappointing for Barney, but we move on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking after the fixture which involved the red card, Parkinson admitted he felt sorry for Barnett, after previously talking with the referee regarding the state of the pitch, which he believes contributed to the red card.

"It was a greasy, slick surface and I think as a referee when you come into a game like that, you have got to make allowances for the conditions," said the Wrexham boss.

"I spoke to him before the game on the pitch about the conditions and he seemed so calm and relaxed; I thought he was going to be a good ref but I don't think he handled the stage well.

"I feel for Barney because he is a good player and he was disappointed at half-time but as a group we stood strong."

WHAT NEXT FOR BARNETT? The player has now began to serve his three-match suspension for the red-card, as Wrexham drew 0-0 with Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

The wing-back will miss the clashes against Crawley Town and Crewe once again, before possibly making a return against Salford City on October 14.