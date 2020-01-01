Paris Saint-Germain confirm sacking of boss Tuchel
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.
As confirmed by Goal, the 47-year-old was dismissed shortly after PSG's Ligue 1 victory over Strasbourg on Wednesday, but the club have now made the news official with a statement on the club's website.
"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the club," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
"Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work, and of course we will remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future."
Tuchel leaves just four months after guiding the club to their first Champions League final, having also won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue titles during the 2019-20 campaign.
In total, he won six domestic trophies in two seasons since succeeding Unai Emery as PSG boss in the summer of 2018.
However, he has paid the price for an inconsistent start to the season which sees the club trail Lyon and Lille by a point in the Ligue 1 table going into the Christmas break.
Despite their erratic domestic form, PSG still have much to look forward to in the new year, including a huge Champions League round-of-16 tie against Barcelona scheduled to take place in February.
More to follow.