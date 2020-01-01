Paris Saint-Germain confirm sacking of boss Tuchel

The German head coach departs after two-and-a-half-years at Parc des Princes

have confirmed the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

As confirmed by Goal, the 47-year-old was dismissed shortly after PSG's victory over on Wednesday, but the club have now made the news official with a statement on the club's website.

"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the club," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work, and of course we will remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future."

Tuchel leaves just four months after guiding the club to their first final, having also won the Ligue 1, Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue titles during the 2019-20 campaign.

In total, he won six domestic trophies in two seasons since succeeding Unai Emery as PSG boss in the summer of 2018.

However, he has paid the price for an inconsistent start to the season which sees the club trail and by a point in the Ligue 1 table going into the Christmas break.

Despite their erratic domestic form, PSG still have much to look forward to in the new year, including a huge Champions League round-of-16 tie against scheduled to take place in February.

