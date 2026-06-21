Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Paraguay vs Australia: Match details

World Cup - Grp. D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Paraguay vs Australia will kick-off on 26 June 2026 at 02:00 GMT and 21:00 EST on 25 June 2026

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Paraguay vs Australia: Match context

The upcoming clash in California carries enormous implications as both Group D nations look to build upon or salvage their campaigns following highly intense Matchday 2 outings. Following the second round of fixtures that shook up the early group dynamics - with the United States asserting total dominance via a clinical 2–0 victory over Australia to secure the top spot and Paraguay bouncing back with a dramatic 1–0 victory over Türkiye despite a first-half red card to Miguel Almirón - the margin for error at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) has shrunk drastically. Both camps head to Santa Clara knowing that tactical adaptability and swift physical regeneration from those grueling encounters will completely dictate the trajectory of their knockout round ambitions.

Australia's head coach Tony Popovic must ensure his side maintains defensive focus and clinical efficiency, utilising his hard-nosed tactical discipline to anchor control of the group's secondary slot. Popovic will rely on his core dynamic attacking focal points and dangerous transitional play to dictate tempo, dominate central areas, and unlock a highly disciplined, physical South American backline. Standing across from them is a structurally sound and desperate Paraguay side guided by Gustavo Alfaro. Boasting a squad packed with top-tier physical pedigree, La Albirroja possesses a stubborn blueprint and a lethal counter-attacking edge spearheaded by Matías Galarza - who scored the clinical Matchday 2 winner - and Julio Enciso that thrives when flawless discipline is demanded under maximum pressure.

Staged at the state-of-the-art San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, this encounter will be an intricate chess match of tactical adjustments. Neither side can afford another defensive breakdown in transition, making mid-block communication and rapid vertical tracking the decisive elements. Australia will view this match as the ideal platform to solidify their status as automatic qualifiers under Popovic's steely leadership, while Paraguay enters the pitch eager to weaponise their fearless spirit, overcome the suspension of Almirón, and claim a vital maximum-point result to leapfrog their opponents. With group permutations beginning to crystallise, the sheer gravity of securing their place in the knockout phases will dominate the tactical approach from the very first whistle.

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How did both teams fare on Matchday 2?

United States 2–0 Australia

Tony Popovic's squad suffered defensive frustration at Seattle Stadium, as a clinical attacking performance from the co-hosts forced them to absorb a tough 2-0 defeat. Looking to bounce back and assert themselves in the group, the Socceroos opened the match looking for defensive stability but struggled to generate regular central opportunities against a fluid American press.

Australia's shape was undone early by a painful 11th-minute own goal, which handed total momentum to the home side. Popovic's men relied on a robust physical spine to completely choke off further transitional routes through much of the half, but their structural organisation cracked under pressure right before the break when Alex Freeman slotted home a clinical 43rd-minute goal. Despite pushing numbers forward and altering their patterns in the closing stages, Australia couldn't unlock the stubborn American block, leaving them to defend their group standing on the final matchday.

Türkiye 0-1 Paraguay

Gustavo Alfaro's men put on a deeply disciplined and commanding display of pure resilience at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, keeping a flawless clean sheet to edge past Türkiye with a vital 1-0 victory. La Albirroja took total control of the scoreboard almost instantly, breaking the deadlock in just the 2nd minute when midfielder Matías Galarza found the back of the net with a clinical strike.

However, their flawless tactical blueprint faced a massive hurdle right before the interval when talisman Miguel Almirón was dismissed with a straight red card during first-half stoppage time. Facing the entire second half a man down, Paraguay's rigid structural organisation took over completely. Alfaro's defensive template perfectly neutralised star threats like Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, choking off central spaces and squeezing transition routes. Alfaro's heroic rearguard successfully closed out the remaining minutes to secure all three points, locking down a vital lifeline in Group D.

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What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

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Australia (Tony Popovic)

Popovic does not need to abandon the courageous, high-tempo attacking blueprint that allowed the Socceroos to claim crucial opening momentum in the tournament. The vertical movement, sharp wide rotations, and transitional excellence driven by fluid attacking options prove that Australia possesses the necessary tactical toolbox to control matches on the global stage.

However, Popovic must ensure his side maintains total defensive focus against teams that trap possession efficiently. In their previous outing, Australia's aggressive attacking shape occasionally left vast pockets of space exposed when full-backs pushed deep into the final third, leading to a tough 2-0 defeat against the United States. Against a Paraguay side built on an imposing physical and athletic pedigree, turning the ball over cheaply in transit will be fatal. Popovic’s primary adjustment must focus on his defensive midfield pivot - specifically demanding rigid positional awareness from his anchoring midfielders to choke off central half-spaces and prevent South American counter-attackers from isolating his centre-backs.

Paraguay (Gustavo Alfaro)

Gustavo Alfaro does not need to completely dismantle the pragmatic template that saw his side dictate the opening stretches of their match before a first-half red card to Miguel Almirón forced a grueling, defensive rearguard to protect a 1-0 win over Türkiye. The core defensive framework and engine-room physical presence remain reliable assets, but Matchday 3 demands a sharp offensive recalibration in how the team controls and progresses the ball without their suspended playmaker.

Against Australia's aggressive high block, staying entirely horizontal or cycling possession too slowly in the middle third will lead to unsustainable fatigue and predictable attacking avenues. Alfaro's tactical adjustment must focus on his engine room, instructing senior midfield leaders like Matías Galarza to transition the ball forward with far greater vertical velocity when possession is won. When Paraguay advances, they must aggressively exploit the wide channels left vacant by Australia's advancing full-backs. Utilising the explosive, direct overlapping runs of dynamic wing-backs to stretch the Australian defensive line will be critical to pulling their compact shape apart. This wide expansion is paramount to freeing up high-value pocket spaces for talisman Julio Enciso to exploit, preventing the attack from getting completely suffocated in central traffic.

What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 3?

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Paraguay team news

Alfaro’s primary challenge heading into the state-of-the-art San Francisco Bay Area Stadium is addressing the final-third efficiency of his squad while managing a forced tactical reshuffle. While the South Americans emerged from their heroic 1–0 win over Türkiye with no fresh injury anxieties, the headline team news is the forced omission of talismanic playmaker Miguel Almirón, who serves an automatic suspension after picking up a first-half red card.

Paraguay will build around their verified 4-2-3-1 tactical framework. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill will retain his place between the posts after a stellar performance. Centre-backs Omar Alderete and Gustavo Gómez will continue their defensive partnership, flanked by full-backs Junior Alonso on the left and Juan Cáceres on the right.

The midfield layout relies heavily on central bite and defensive protection. Andrés Cubas and Matchday 2 goalscorer Matías Galarza - who must tread carefully after picking up a yellow card - will anchor the double pivot engine room. Ahead of them, Julio Enciso assumes the central creative responsibilities, flanked by Diego Gómez on the right wing. With Almirón suspended, Alfaro will have to look to his bench to plug the vacancy on the left flank. Up front, target-man Isidro Pitta will confidently lead the line to anchor the central attacking channels.

Australia team news

Popovic faces an equally intricate selection puzzle as he prepares his side to secure automatic qualification from Group D. The biggest talking point surrounding the Socceroos is managing the physical toll and psychological bounce-back from their subsequent 2–0 defeat against the United States, which left a significant disciplinary mark on his defensive unit.

Australia's core structural foundation will revolve around a highly disciplined, fluid 5-4-1 setup. Defensively, centre-backs Cameron Burgess (looking to rebound from an own goal), Harry Souttar, and Alessandro Circati will anchor the central line in a back three. They are flanked by wing-backs Jordan Bos on the left and Jason Italiano on the right - a backline that must show immense discipline as Bos, Souttar, Circati, and Italiano all carry yellow cards from Matchday 2. Young goalkeeper Patrick Beach will continue between the posts looking for continued rigid protection.

The midfield unit will look to control tempo and repair possession rhythms. Paul Okon-Engstler and Aiden O'Neill will form the central midfield shield, flanked by Nishan Velupillay on the left flank and veteran Matthew Leckie on the right wing to speed up possession rhythms. Up front, the frontline is locked in for an intensive shift as lone forward Mohamed Touré will marshal the central channels, providing the essential final-third physical and transitional spark needed to punish Paraguay on the break.

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Paraguay vs Australia key matchups

Julio Enciso vs Harry Souttar

Having stepped up as a dangerous focal point of Gustavo Alfaro’s attack, Julio Enciso remains a highly energetic and confident spearhead of Paraguay's frontline. Enciso operated seamlessly behind the striker to lead the creative charge against Türkiye. To break down Australia's physically imposing defensive shape, Enciso's role will be paramount; he must use his intelligent movement, explosive dribbling prowess, and persistent work rate to stretch opposition centre-backs, drag markers out of position, and open up vital final-third channels for wide threats like Diego Gómez to exploit.

Tasked with stopping him is centre-back Harry Souttar, a vital defensive anchor of Tony Popovic's backline. Souttar marshaled the central block during Australia's previous outing, attempting to hold together the back three under immense pressure against the United States. While Australia's defensive structure has experienced tough moments and accumulated yellow cards, Souttar possesses top-tier physical attributes and aerial dominance to challenge elite attackers. He must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in central areas alongside Cameron Burgess and Alessandro Circati, ensuring he uses his positioning to neutralise Enciso's sharp central runs and prevents Paraguay from gaining early transitional momentum.

Matías Galarza vs Aiden O'Neill

The absolute heartbeat and dynamic engine of the Paraguayan midfield on Matchday 2, Matías Galarza is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and unlocking opposition lines for La Albirroja. Galarza operated masterfully in the heart of the midfield against Türkiye, breaking forward to provide a vital physical spark and getting himself on the scoresheet with the game's only goal. Against Australia, his primary objective will be to find space between the lines, distribute the ball with high vertical velocity, and feed the explosive wider runs of his teammates. If Galarza is allowed time and space to turn and face up against the backline, his vision will easily unbalance Australia's defensive block.

Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is Australia's standout midfielder Aiden O'Neill. He anchored the engine room on Matchday 2, attempting to provide tactical protection during a difficult outing against the United States. His defensive work off the ball and transitional discipline will be put to the ultimate test at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. O'Neill must aggressively manage his positioning alongside central partner Paul Okon-Engstler to squeeze central space, press Galarza's build-up triggers, and shield his back three to ensure the South Americans don't completely dominate the middle third and pin Australia into an unsustainable defensive shell.

What do the Group D permutations look like?

Following the second round of fixtures, Group D has established a highly fluid and competitive structure. The United States comfortably hold the top spot with six points and a +5 goal difference, having officially secured their place in the knockout rounds following a clinical 2–0 victory over Australia.

This leaves Australia in second place with three points and a completely neutral (0) goal difference, sitting deadlocked on points with Paraguay (three points, −2 goal difference) after La Albirroja claimed a gritty 1–0 victory over Türkiye.Türkiye remain anchored to the bottom of the table on zero points. This upcoming Matchday 3 fixture at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium serves as an absolute mathematical pivot point for both nations as they fight to secure automatic qualification or rescue wild-card scenarios heading into the final round of matches.

If Australia wins

A victory for Popovic's side would catapult the Socceroos to six points, instantly securing automatic qualification for the Round of 32 as the group's second-placed team. Depending on the concurrent outcome of the United States vs Türkiye fixture, a lopsided win combined with an American defeat could theoretically give them a outside shot at top spot, though goal difference heavily favors the US. Conversely, this outcome would freeze Paraguay on three points, dropping their fate entirely into the hands of the third-place wild-card rankings, where a three-point tally with a negative goal difference makes survival highly volatile.

If Paraguay wins

Should Alfaro’s men secure all three points, it would complete a spectacular group stage recovery for the South American side. Moving to six points would allow Paraguay to leapfrog Australia and secure automatic passage into the Round of 32 with maximum psychological momentum as group runners-up. Conversely, this scenario would trap Australia on three points, forcing them to rely on favourable lopsided results across the other groups just to stand a baseline chance of squeezing through via the wild-card rankings.

The draw scenario

A split point in California would leave Australia comfortable on four points and in a prime position to advance as group runners-up, given their superior neutral goal difference over Paraguay. For Paraguay, moving to four points would keep them locked in third place. While a draw prevents immediate mathematical elimination, finishing third with four points and a −2 goal difference forces them to wait for the conclusion of other groups, though historically a four-point tally provides a reasonable safety cushion to challenge for a wild-card ticket into the Round of 32.

Team news & squads

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed in the available squad data. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Australia coach Tony Popovic has similarly kept his selection plans private. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Socceroos, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Paraguay have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their World Cup campaign opened with a 4-1 defeat to the United States on June 13, following a 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua on June 5. Earlier results include a 2-1 friendly loss to Morocco, a 1-0 win over Greece, and a 2-1 victory over Mexico in November 2025. Paraguay scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Australia have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Turkey in their World Cup opener on June 14. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland in a friendly on June 6, before losing 1-0 to Mexico on May 31. Earlier results include a 5-1 win over Curacao and a 1-0 victory over Cameroon, both in March. Australia scored nine goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

PAR Last 2 matches AUS 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Australia 1 - 0 Paraguay

Australia 1 - 1 Paraguay 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head data. The most recent fixture came on October 9, 2010, when Australia beat Paraguay 1-0 in a friendly. The only other recorded meeting was on October 7, 2006, also a friendly, which ended 1-1. Australia hold the advantage across both matches, with one win and one draw.

Standings



