Parachuting protestor nearly crashes into fans ahead of France v Germany match at Euro 2020

A parachuting protestor nearly crashed into fans at Allianz Arena ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2020 matchup between France and Germany.

With the teams on the field ahead of kickoff, the parachuter flew in and swung dangerously close to fans in the stands before landing on the pitch.

The person was an activist from environmental organisation Greenpeace and had a message on their parachute saying "Kick Out Oil". They were taken away by stadium security and authorities after landing, and the kick-off of the game as not delayed.

What was said?

In a statement posted on Twitter, Greenpeace explained that the parachuter was aiming to protest Euro 2020 sponsor Volkswagen and their dependence on cars that use fossil fuels.

+++ BREAKING +++ Hey @Volkswagen, time to kick out oil! #Greenpeace activists protest against the games' sponsor at the #FRAGER-match and demand: stop selling climate-damaging diesel and petrol cars! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/YpDxGVxzIM — Greenpeace e.V. (@greenpeace_de) June 15, 2021

What happened?

According to German broadcaster ARD, the parachuter damaged technical equipment during his landing after getting tangled in wires connecting the spidercam to the stadium roof, and also injured a lighting technician, who had to be treated by paramedics on site.

Can't believe I just caught this on video. Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he's ok! #GERFRA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PJ49WYdFM9 — Max Merrill (@MaxMerrill_) June 15, 2021

Remarkable video footage from inside the Munich stadium shows the protestor flying over the pitch, suddenly changing direction and losing momentum after hitting an obstacle, and swinging very close to the stands before regaining control and landing on the playing surface.

Germany defenders Antonio Rudiger and Mats Hummels rushed to the parachuter upon landing, with security coming in shortly afterward to take the person into custody.

