How to watch today's Panthers vs Sea Eagles NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Reigning premiers Penrith Panthers (8-4) will look to maintain their strong track-record against the Manly Sea Eagles (6-1-5) when they lock horns at BlueBet Stadium in Sunday evening's NRL action.

Ivan Cleary's side have come out on top in eight of the last nine matches against Manly, although that defeat did come in the most recent meeting in Round 5.

Penrith couldn't follow up on their statement-making 42-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks, falling short by 12 points against the Dragons. Meanwhile, the Sea Eagles snapped a run of three consecutive defeats against the high-flying Melbourne Storm by six points.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles date and start time

Date Sunday, June 9, 2024 Start time 4:05pm AEST/ 3:35pm ACST/ 2:05pm AWST Venue BlueBet Stadium Location Penrith, Australia Referee Gerard Sutton

How to watch Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

What channel is Panthers vs Sea Eagles game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles team news

Penrith Panthers

Dylan Edwards has been listed among the reserves after withdrawing from Origin One due to a quad issue, with Daine Laurie taking over as starting fullback for the time being. The remainder of the Origin contingent has been picked to play.

Brad Schneider has lost his position in the team, with Jack Cole set to join Jarome Luai in the halves this week. Luke Garner returns from a leg injury to the bench, while prop Moses Leota is picked despite sustaining a hamstring issue against the Dragons.

Here's the Panthers' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Daine Laurie WINGERS Sunia Turuva, Brian To'o CENTRES Izack Tago, Paul Alamoti FIVE-EIGHTH Jack Cole HALFBACK Jarome Luai PROPS Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris HOOKER Mitch Kenny SECOND ROW Scott Sorensen, Liam Martin LOCK Isaah Yeo (Captain) INTERCHANGES Trent Toelau, Lindsay Smith, Liam Henry, Luke Garner RESERVES Brad Schneider, Mavrik Geyer, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Jaxson Paulo, Jamie Humphreys, Ben Condon, Jake Simpkin

Manly Sea Eagles

At the time of writing, all three of the Sea Eagles Origin representatives are expected to return, although Lehi Hopoate appears to have won the battle to be the fill-in fullback against Tolutau Koula, who has been selected at centre with Tommy Talau shifting to the wing and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega falling out. Jake Simpkin, a new recruit, has been added to the reserves and could make his debut on game day 17 as a hooker.

Below is the Sea Eagles' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Lehi Hopoate WINGERS Jason Saab, Tommy Talau CENTRES Tolutau Koula, Reuben Garrick FIVE-EIGHTH Luke Brooks HALFBACK Daly Cherry-Evans (Captain) PROPS Taniela Paseka, Josh Aloiai HOOKER Karl Lawton SECOND ROW Haumole Olakau'atu, Ben Trbojevic LOCK Jake Trbojevic INTERCHANGES Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Corey Waddell, Toafofoa Sipley, Nathan Brown RESERVES Ethan Bullemor, Matthew Eisenhuth, Jesse McLean, Preston Riki, Dylan Edwards

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles Recent Form

Penrith Panthers: WWLWL

Round Result R13 Panthers 10-22 Dragons R12 Sharks 0-42 Panthers R11 Warriors 22-20 Panthers R10 Panthers 16-10 Bulldogs R9 Rabbitohs 12-42 Panthers

Sea Eagles: WLLLW

Round Result R12 Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm R11 Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos R10 Dolphins 30-24 Sea Eagles R9 Sea Eagles 24-26 Raiders R8 Sea Eagles 32-18 Eels

Head-to-Head Record