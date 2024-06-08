This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jake Trbojevic of the Sea EaglesGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Panthers vs Sea Eagles NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Panthers versus Sea Eagles NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Reigning premiers Penrith Panthers (8-4) will look to maintain their strong track-record against the Manly Sea Eagles (6-1-5) when they lock horns at BlueBet Stadium in Sunday evening's NRL action.

Ivan Cleary's side have come out on top in eight of the last nine matches against Manly, although that defeat did come in the most recent meeting in Round 5.

Penrith couldn't follow up on their statement-making 42-point victory over the Cronulla Sharks, falling short by 12 points against the Dragons. Meanwhile, the Sea Eagles snapped a run of three consecutive defeats against the high-flying Melbourne Storm by six points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles date and start time

DateSunday, June 9, 2024
Start time4:05pm AEST/ 3:35pm ACST/ 2:05pm AWST
VenueBlueBet Stadium
LocationPenrith, Australia
RefereeGerard Sutton

How to watch Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Panthers vs Sea Eagles game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles team news

Penrith Panthers

Dylan Edwards has been listed among the reserves after withdrawing from Origin One due to a quad issue, with Daine Laurie taking over as starting fullback for the time being. The remainder of the Origin contingent has been picked to play.

Brad Schneider has lost his position in the team, with Jack Cole set to join Jarome Luai in the halves this week. Luke Garner returns from a leg injury to the bench, while prop Moses Leota is picked despite sustaining a hamstring issue against the Dragons.

Here's the Panthers' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKDaine Laurie
WINGERSSunia Turuva, Brian To'o
CENTRESIzack Tago, Paul Alamoti
FIVE-EIGHTHJack Cole
HALFBACKJarome Luai
PROPSMoses Leota, James Fisher-Harris
HOOKERMitch Kenny
SECOND ROWScott Sorensen, Liam Martin
LOCKIsaah Yeo (Captain)
INTERCHANGESTrent Toelau, Lindsay Smith, Liam Henry, Luke Garner
RESERVESBrad Schneider, Mavrik Geyer, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Jaxson Paulo, Jamie Humphreys, Ben Condon, Jake Simpkin

Manly Sea Eagles

At the time of writing, all three of the Sea Eagles Origin representatives are expected to return, although Lehi Hopoate appears to have won the battle to be the fill-in fullback against Tolutau Koula, who has been selected at centre with Tommy Talau shifting to the wing and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega falling out. Jake Simpkin, a new recruit, has been added to the reserves and could make his debut on game day 17 as a hooker.

Below is the Sea Eagles' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKLehi Hopoate
WINGERSJason Saab, Tommy Talau
CENTRESTolutau Koula, Reuben Garrick
FIVE-EIGHTHLuke Brooks
HALFBACKDaly Cherry-Evans (Captain)
PROPSTaniela Paseka, Josh Aloiai
HOOKERKarl Lawton
SECOND ROWHaumole Olakau'atu, Ben Trbojevic
LOCKJake Trbojevic
INTERCHANGESGordon Chan Kum Tong, Corey Waddell, Toafofoa Sipley, Nathan Brown
RESERVESEthan Bullemor, Matthew Eisenhuth, Jesse McLean, Preston Riki, Dylan Edwards

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles Recent Form

Penrith Panthers: WWLWL

RoundResult
R13Panthers 10-22 Dragons
R12Sharks 0-42 Panthers
R11Warriors 22-20 Panthers
R10Panthers 16-10 Bulldogs
R9Rabbitohs 12-42 Panthers

Sea Eagles: WLLLW

RoundResult
R12Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm
R11Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos
R10Dolphins 30-24 Sea Eagles
R9Sea Eagles 24-26 Raiders
R8Sea Eagles 32-18 Eels

Head-to-Head Record

DateResult
06/04/24Sea Eagles 32-18 Panthers
10/08/23Sea Eagles 12-24 Panthers
08/04/23Panthers 44-12 Sea Eagles
10/03/22Panthers 28-6 Sea Eagles
01/05/21Panthers 28-16 Sea Eagles
