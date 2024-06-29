How to watch today's Panthers vs Cowboys NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Panthers vs Cowboys NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Penrith Panthers (10-4) and North Queensland Cowboys (8-7) are set to clash in the NRL this Sunday at BlueBet Stadium.

Both teams are coming off byes, with the Cowboys taking their first break of the season after 16 rounds.

The Panthers, who are currently second with a 10-4 record, hope to keep their hot streak going, while the Cowboys, who are eighth with an 8-7 record, hope to further cement their place in the top eight.

Prior to their bye, Penrith entered their bye last week on a two-match winning streak, having downed the Manly Sea Eagles and the Newcastle Knights to remain within touching distance of the Melbourne Storm on the top-of-the-ladder.

Similarly, the Cowboys enter this match in stunning form, winning four of their previous five games, with the most recent being an emphatic 16-34 win against the Canberra Raiders on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Panthers vs Cowboys in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Panthers vs Cowboys date and start time

Date Sunday, June 30, 2024 Start time 4:05pm AEST/ 3:35pm ACST/ 2:05pm AWST Venue BlueBet Stadium Location Penrith, Australia Referee Liam Kennedy

How to watch Panthers vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Panthers vs Cowboys NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

What channel is Panthers vs Cowboys game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Panthers vs Cowboys team news

Penrith Panthers

After missing Penrith's last game in Round 15 due to quad injury, hooker Mitch Kenny and five-eighth Jack Cole are both set to return to the lineup. That means Luke Sommerton and Brad Schneider drop back to the reserves, while Matt Eisenhuth replaces Trent Toelau on the bench. All of Ivan Cleary's Origin representatives have been named to back up for the time being.

Here's the Panthers' full team list for Round 17:

Position Players Fullback Dylan Edwards Winger Sunia Turuva, Brian To'o Centre Izack Tago, Paul Alamoti Five-Eighth Jack Cole Halfback Jarome Luai Prop Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris Hooker Mitch Kenny 2nd Row Scott Sorensen, Liam Martin Lock Isaah Yeo Interchange Daine Laurie, Lindsay Smith, Liam Henry, Matthew Eisenhuth Reserve Brad Schneider, Mavrik Geyer, Luron Patea, Casey McLean, Luke Sommerton, Trent Toelau, Tyrone Peachey

North Queensland Cowboys

With six players named in the Queensland State of Origin squad, the Cowboys may encounter challenges, and they will look to their experienced players such as Scott Drinkwater and winger Kyle Feldt to lead the way.

Head coach Todd Payten has named five of his six Origin stars in the wider squad for the time being, with Maroons back-rower Jeremiah Nanai set to be managed as he nurses a minor calf complaint. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki joins the starting lineup.

Prop Jordan McLean is expected to recover from a calf injury, with Jake Clifford stepping in to partner Chad Townsend in the halves.

Below is the Cowboys' full team list for Round 17:

Position Players Fullback Scott Drinkwater Winger Kyle Feldt, Braidon Burns Centre Jaxon Purdue, Viliami Vailea Five-Eighth Jake Clifford Halfback Chad Townsend Prop Jordan McLean, Jason Taumalolo Hooker Harrison Edwards 2nd Row Heilum Luki, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Lock Sam McIntyre Interchange Tom Chester, Jake Granville, Thomas Mikaele, Griffin Neame Reserve Thomas Duffy, Jamal Shibasaki, Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Reece Robson, Reuben Cotter

Panthers vs Cowboys Recent Form

Penrith Panthers: LWLWW

Round Result R15 Knights 18-26 Panthers R14 Panthers 12-42 Sea Eagles R13 Panthers 10-22 Dragons R12 Sharks 0-42 Panthers R11 Warriors 22-20 Panthers

North Queensland Cowboys: WWWLW

Round Result R15 Raiders 16-34 Cowboys R14 Cowboys 12-42 Warriors R13 Roosters 16-18 Cowboys R12 Cowboys 42-28 Wests Tigers R11 Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys

Head-to-Head Record