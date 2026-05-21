How to buy Panama World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Panama kicks off their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 17 against Ghana at BMO Field in Toronto.

A red tide (Marea Roja) will be surging north this summer. Panama (and their fans) head to the World Cup 2026 in a confident mood following an impressive qualifying campaign.

Having lost all their matches when they were last on the global stage in 2018, Panama will be keen to get some points on the board during their World Cup group games in Toronto and East Rutherford.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Panama’s games, and how much they cost.

Panama World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Having missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Panama will want to prove itself this time around.

These are the Group L fixtures that await them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Wed June 17 Ghana vs Panama BMO Field, Toronto Tickets Tue June 23 Panama vs Croatia BMO Field, Toronto Tickets Sat June 27 Panama vs England MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets

How to buy Panama World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Panama World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Panama at World Cup 2026

It’s been a positive period for Panama. Following a 2-1 loss to Mexico in the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final, Los Canaleros went on a 13-match unbeaten run, until they suffered a loss at the hands of Mexico again in January.

Panama are getting used to unbeaten runs, as for the first time ever they managed to go a whole World Cup qualifying campaign without tasting defeat, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 matches.

Jose Fajardo and Jose Luis Rodriguez were joint top scorers for Panama en route to World Cup 2026 and they’ll be key players in the tournament this summer. Experienced trio, Eric Davis and Amir Murillo (defenders), along with captain, Anibal Godoy, in midfield, who have a total of 354 caps between them, will also play crucial roles.

Thomas Christiansen, who's been in the Panama hotseat since 2020, will know his side cannot afford to concede goals as they did on their World Cup debut in 2018. Back then, they leaked 11 goals during their three group games. Their heaviest defeat being a 6-1 defeat to England.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,000

BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 83,000

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 65,000

AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000

NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,000

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 82,500

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,000

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000

Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000



