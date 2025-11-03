Where to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (1-5) in a Central Division showdown Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Milwaukee has kicked off the season on a strong note, though they’ll be eager to get back on track after their two-game winning run came to a halt in a 135-133 heartbreaker against the Kings on Saturday. Despite a spirited performance, the Bucks couldn’t close it out late and will now look to regroup away from home.

Indiana, on the other hand, finally has something to smile about after snapping a five-game losing streak with a gritty 114-109 home victory over Golden State. It was a much-needed boost for a team that’s been searching for consistency, and the Pacers will hope that win sparks some momentum heading into this divisional clash.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Pacers will face off against the Bucks in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pacers and the Bucks live on NBA TV and FDSIN, FDSWI, Fubo (in-market).

Indiana Pacers team news

For Indiana, Aaron Nesmith stole the show with a season-high 31 points, while Pascal Siakam contributed 27 on 12-of-23 shooting. Quenton Jackson was also impressive, posting a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists.

The Pacers shot 44% from the field and hit 10 of 33 from deep, but it took a furious rally to turn things around. Down by 11 midway through the fourth, Indiana flipped the switch and closed on a blistering 21-5 run over the final five minutes and change, outworking the Warriors down the stretch to finally notch their first win of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Bucks with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, while Kyle Kuzma provided a major spark off the bench with 22 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting. Gary Trent Jr. and AJ Green also chipped in 17 points apiece in a balanced offensive effort.

Milwaukee was red-hot early, knocking down 59% of its shots and going 15-for-32 from beyond the arc. The Bucks exploded for 47 points in the opening quarter to grab a commanding 15-point cushion, but their momentum faded as the game wore on. Costly defensive lapses and foul trouble in crunch time allowed Sacramento to claw back, with the Kings taking advantage of 10 late free-throw opportunities to snatch the win.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/30/25 NBA Indiana Pacers Milwaukee Bucks 119 - 118 04/28/25 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Indiana Pacers 103 - 129 04/26/25 NBA Milwaukee Bucks Indiana Pacers 117 - 101 04/23/25 NBA Indiana Pacers Milwaukee Bucks 123 - 115 04/19/25 NBA Indiana Pacers Milwaukee Bucks 117 - 98

