‘Only Lionel Messi is above Bukayo Saka at the moment’ – Arsenal star boy obvious pick as Footballer of the Year, says Tony Adams

Only Lionel Messi sits above Bukayo Saka in the global pecking order, says Tony Adams, with the Arsenal star heading for Player of the Year honours.

Gunners forward enjoying personal-best campaign

Has also been starring for England

Big decision to make on new contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old forward has been a revelation for the Gunners this season, posting a personal-best goal return of 13 efforts across all competitions. Saka has also contributed 10 assists to the Gunners cause, as they sit top of the Premier League table, while also catching the eye for England at the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Legendary former Arsenal captain Adams believes Saka now sits alongside the best players on the planet, telling The Sun: “If there’s a better player in world football at the moment, someone who both scores and makes goals, the only one I can think of is Lionel Messi. Bukayo is absolutely on fire and the reason Arsenal are top of the table. Erling Haaland might be scoring hundreds of goals for Manchester City and Marcus Rashford is also having a phenomenal season for United. But Bukayo is, hands down, the Footballer of the Year because he was England’s best player at the World Cup and he’s been the best player for the team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are currently in the process of trying to get Saka tied down on a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in 2024, and Adams is eager to see paperwork put in place there. He added: “When Manchester City paid £100 million to sign Jack Grealish 18 months ago, I couldn’t believe that they didn’t even try to buy Bukayo Saka. Even now I’m gobsmacked that Arsenal have been able to hang on to a kid who is already one of the best talents in the world. Hopefully, they will soon get Bukayo tied down to a lengthy new contract so I can stop worrying. Like me, he’s a London-born Arsenal fan who graduated through the academy and has the club in his blood. But even though the Gunners hierarchy are pretty confident he’s never going to leave them, they should never take that loyalty for granted.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Saka has continued to be linked with City in recent windows, but a Premier League title triumph in 2022-23 would be a useful bargaining chip for Arsenal as they seek to get a home-grown star to commit to them on a long-term basis.