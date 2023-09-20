Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Marcus Rashford competition has led to Jadon Sancho's Man Utd struggles and labels Harry Maguire abuse a 'disgrace'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford competition has led to Jadon Sancho's downfall, and has described abuse of Harry Maguire as a "disgrace".

Solskjaer in explosive interview

Rashford reason for Sancho struggles

Maguire abuse a 'disgrace'

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Manchester United boss Solskjaer has suggested that Rashford's presence on the left-wing is the reason for Sancho's failure to settle in at Old Trafford. The Norwegian believes Sancho enjoys his football most when playing on the left but hasn't been able to get a look-in due to the impressive goalscoring form of Rashford, who was United's top scorer in all competitions last season. Solskjaer, who signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, has also weighed in on the intense criticism aimed at Harry Maguire, which he believes is unfair given how much effort he has put in for the club in recent years.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, I wanted to sign him [Sancho]. Manchester United will never sign a player the manager doesn’t want," Solskjaer told The Athletic. "That’s not the case everywhere. Jadon was put up as the No 1 target for the right wing by the scouts and when you look at his talent, I could see why.

"Unfortunately, it has not worked out. When he arrived, he had to go to hospital and that was a setback as he couldn’t start the first games. He’s immensely talented and we haven’t seen the best of him. I hope we do, but he prefers to play left wing… where Marcus plays."

He then went on to talk about the abuse of Maguire has faced, adding: "It’s a disgrace that he’s getting so much abuse. I feel sorry for him, but he’s a strong lad and I hope it turns for him. He raised our defence big time when he arrived and lifted the mood around the place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire and Sancho were signed for a combined fee of over £153 million ($189m). The two England internationals have endured a difficult few seasons at Old Trafford, with Maguire linked with a possible exit throughout the summer and Sancho involved in a public dispute with current boss Erik ten Hag over his training levels.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO AND MAGUIRE? United are currently suffering huge selection issues throughout the club, due to both injuries and off the field issues. Sancho was not named in Ten Hag's squad for their midweek trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with Maguire also missing out due to injury.