Official clarification: Did Ronaldo actually miss six goals during his historic run in the 2000s?

An official statement has clarified the circumstances behind Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo losing six goals from his career tally as he pursues the 1,000-goal landmark.

Press reports had claimed that the statistics platform “SofaScore” had removed six goals from Ronaldo’s career tally—specifically, those he scored in the 2023 Arab Club Championship.

However, the platform later clarified via its official X account that those six goals have always been in its database and will stay there until FIFA decides otherwise.

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The statement read: “The 2023 King Salman Club Champions Cup (Arab Championship) has always been present in our database.”

It added that Ronaldo’s six goals from the competition “will be reflected in the updated career tab.”

The statement added that Ronaldo now has 967 career goals on SofaScore, and the platform values community input.

It concluded, “SofaScore remains committed to accurately tracking every step in Ronaldo’s historic quest to reach the 1,000-goal milestone.”

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Ronaldo’s six goals in the 2023 Arab Club Championship helped Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal in the final and secure the club’s first trophy with the Portuguese star.

With 967 career goals to date—including his six for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Championship—Ronaldo now sits just 33 strikes shy of becoming the first player in history to reach 1,000.