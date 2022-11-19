Arsenal star Odegaard reveals 'good connection' with Man City hitman Haaland

Martin Odegaard revealed that he shares a "good connection" with compatriot and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland.

The duo play together for Norway

Arsenal midfielder shares special rapport with the striker

Asked Haaland to join Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Odegaard and Haaland share a special bond between them. They both play for Norway and their on-the-pitch chemistry is evident while plying their trade for the national team. The Arsenal midfielder has now revealed that they gelled from the start and Haaland is one of his closest friends in the dressing room.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We had a good connection from the start. He's a funny guy you know! In the national team, he's one of the guys I spend the most time with," Odegaard told BT Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previously, the Arsenal skipper even tried to persuade Haaland to choose the London outfit instead of Manchester City in the summer. But the striker laughed it off! "Yeah, I tried! When Arsenal fans were posting pictures of him and me in the shirt, I sent it to him, you know? I was working but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough! He just laughed. He’s a funny guy," he stated earlier.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND & ODEGAARD? Norway will host Finland in a friendly on November 20, in which the duo is expected to feature.