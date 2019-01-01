Odegaard leaves Real Madrid for Real Sociedad loan

The Norwegian will continue his development away from Santiago Bernabeu next term despite an impressive year with Vitesse in the Netherlands

midfielder Martin Odegaard has agreed terms on a loan move to for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Vitesse in the Eredivisie and managed to contribute nine goals and 12 assists in 35 appearances.

Despite his best year yet as a professional, the Norwegian is still way down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu, especially after an influx of summer signings.

Since joining Madrid in 2015 Odegaard has featured in just two first-team games and also spent the 2017-18 season out on loan at Heerenveen.

Madrid have released an official statement on their website confirming the youngster's departure, which reads: "Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad have agreed to the transfer of player Martin Odegaard for the next season, until June 30, 2020."

Odegaard will be officially unveiled at Anoeta stadium on Sunday, before joining up with his new team-mates for pre-season training.

Imanol Alguacil's side finished ninth in last term and will be aiming to fight for a spot in Europe when they kick off their latest campaign on August 18 against at the Mestalla.

Madrid, meanwhile, continue to make wholesale changes to their current squad after a disastrous last 12 months, with Zinedine Zidane now back at the helm.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo have all been brought in during the current transfer window, with more new arrivals expected over the next couple of months.

Odegaard will be hoping to have a big impact at Sociedad so that he can finally return to Madrid and fight for a place in the team, after a disappointing start to life in the Spanish capital.

Big things were expected when the talented playmaker joined the Blancos from Rosenborg as a 16-year-old, but he has not yet been able to live up to his full potential.