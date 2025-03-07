How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will aim to prolong their stay in the Premier League top-four when the two sides meet at the City Ground on Saturday.

With wins over Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, respectively, the Tricky Trees and Pep Guardiola's men are both heading into the tie having booked their spots in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.