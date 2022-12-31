Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream the Nottingham Forest against Chelsea Premier League clash, plus kick-off time and team news

Nottingham Forest welcome Chelsea to the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday for the first time since February 1999.

The Blues returned from the World Cup break with a convincing 2-0 win over Bournemouth, with Chelsea having lost just one of their last 11 away league games against promoted sides (W8 D2). They will be eager to continue the winning run to further cut the gap to the top four. Graham Potter's men are currently in the eighth spot with 24 points from 15 matches.

Forest, meanwhile, succumbed to another defeat in the league last time out, against Manchester United, to stay in 19th spot with just 13 points after 16 rounds of games. Eleven of those 13 points have been picked up in front of their own fans, which is a positive before facing a resurgent Chelsea. History is also on their side, as they have won 11 of their 19 Premier League games in January, their best win rate in a single month in the competition (58%). Indeed, only Manchester United (65%) have won a higher share of their January games than Forest in Premier League history.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Date: January 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am ET / 10:00 pm Venue: City Ground

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Peacock.

In the UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Ultra HD are showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the SKY GO Extra app.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Nottingham Forest squad & team news

Dean Henderson will be welcomed back into the XI after he was not permitted to feature against his parent club last time out. Wales international Wayne Hennessey will drop back to the bench.

Morgan Gibbs-White will be unavailable with a muscle problem, while Jesse Lingard is a doubt after he had some hamstring discomfort.

"Jesse walked off the other night, and we’re still waiting for that to settle down, in terms of the exact damage, if any at all," Steve Cooper stated.

Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate are all long-term absentees.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Mangala; Johnson, Awoniyi, Dennis

Position Players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Smith, Henderson Defenders Biancone, Cook, Worrall, Williams, Toffolo, Niakhate, Aurier, McKenna, Richards, Bade, Boly, Lodi, Aurier Midfielders Mangala, Colback, Gibbs-White, Lingard, O'Brien, Cafu, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Scarpa Forwards Awoniyi, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor

Chelsea team news & squad

Reece James will be unavailable for up to four weeks after he limped off in the previous match.

However, Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech will be back in action, Potter has confirmed.

Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Wesley Fofana still need some more time to recover from their respective injuries, while Armando Broja and N'Golo Kante still have a long way to go.

Edouard Mendy has also not recovered from his shoulder injury and will miss the game.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Gallagher, Jorginho, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic