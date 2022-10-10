Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight returns to action - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this week, as Nottingham Forest welcome Aston Villa to face them at the City Ground. The hosts remain rooted to the foot of the table, but are hopeful of a turnaround in form sooner rather than later.

Steve Cooper's men might manage that very trick against their visitors - but a failure to earn points is going to certainly feel like another blow for their survival hopes.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Forest vs Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Date: October 10/11, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Forest vs Villa on TV & live stream online

In the UK, fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and stream it on the Sky Go App, while in India, they can catch the match on Star Sports 1.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go App India Star Sports 1 N/A

Forest squad & team news

The summer spending spree that powered Forest's transfer action has so far failed to yield results - but they may be closer to the pace than many assume.

Still, they could really do with points and fast. Can this be the game where they spin it around?

Position Players Goalkeepers Henderson, Hennessey, Smith Defenders Worrall, McKenna, Cook, Biancone, Niakhate, Richards, Williams, Toffolo, Lodi, Mbe Soh Midfielders Yates, Colback, Cafu, O'Brien, Lingard, Mangala, Kouyate, Freuler, Gibbs-White Forwards Surridge, Johnson, Awoniyi, Dennis, Taylor

Villa squad and team news

An ill-tempered draw with Leeds kept Villa ticking over last time out, and they'll hope to continue moving forward once again.

On paper, this is a short Midlands trip they'll have been tipped to win - but under the Monday night lights, can they do the business?